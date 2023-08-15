Artificial Intelligence In Cancer Diagnostics, 2023 Research Report

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence In Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Cancer Type, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Driven by a convergence of pivotal factors, the growth trajectory of artificial intelligence (AI) in cancer diagnostics is poised for remarkable expansion. The imperative to curtail healthcare costs, coupled with the escalating significance of big data within the healthcare domain, sets the stage for this advancement.

The burgeoning adoption of precision medicine, complemented by the diminishing hardware expenses, adds further impetus to the growth. The burgeoning landscape witnesses AI's multifaceted applications across healthcare sectors, particularly in diagnostics.

This amplification aligns with the mounting cancer prevalence and the simultaneous shortfall in public health workforce. In tandem with these drivers, AI's transformative role in cancer care escalates, reinforced by robust venture capital investments that continue to fuel the burgeoning demand for this groundbreaking technology.

The presence of prominent players in the market such as Microsoft, Flatiron, Therapixel, and Tempus, is anticipated to positively impact the growth.

These players are adopting strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, expansions, and new product launches to increase the reach of their products in the industry and increase the availability of their products & services in diverse geographical areas.

For instance, in December 2021, Microsoft announced a partnership with CVS Health to develop innovative solutions for patients to improve their health while empowering healthcare professionals with tools to better service patients.



Furthermore, the rising government support in the form of funding and initiatives for the development of healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to drive the demand for technologically advanced and cost-efficient devices over the forecast period.



AI In Cancer Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

Based on component, the software solutions segment held the largest market share of 43.7% in 2022. The development of AI-based software solutions for cancer diagnostics is one of the key factors boosting segment growth

Based on cancer type, the other cancers segment emerged as the largest segment with a revenue share of 33.6% in 2022. Growing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle increased alcohol & tobacco consumption, and physical inactivity are driving the incidence of cancers such as bladder and skin cancers

Based on end-user, the hospital segment emerged as the largest end-user in the market, with a market share of 57.7% in 2022. The growing shortage of medical professionals and technological advancements in hospitals is expected to drive the segment

North America dominated the global market with a share of 56.0% in 2022. The rising adoption of healthcare IT solutions, the well-established healthcare sector, and the availability of funding for developing AI capabilities are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the market in the region

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $137.8 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $996.1 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.3% Regions Covered Global

