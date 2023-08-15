Global Wagyu Beef Market Report 2023: Market is Projected to grow by $3.59 Billion During 2022-2027 - Growing Appetite for Premium, Clean Label Wagyu Beefs Up Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wagyu Beef Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The wagyu beef market is forecasted to grow by USD 3598.98 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.04%

This study identifies the increase in the preference for clean labeled wagyu beef as one of the prime reasons driving the wagyu beef market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by the increasing production and trade of wagyu beef, growth of wagyu beef in the food service industry, and health benefits of wagyu beef. Also, promotional activities to increase wagyu beef consumption and increasing innovations like cell-cultured wagyu beef will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the Wagyu beef market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wagyu beef market vendors. Also, the wagyu beef market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 156 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $3.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Agri Beef Co.

Australian Agricultural Co Ltd

Black Hawk Farms

Blackmore Wagyu

Chicago Steak Co.

DEBRAGGA Inc.

Dolan Foods Inc.

GRAND WESTERN

Havel Wagyu GbR

Holy Grail Steak Co.

JAPAN PREMIUM BEEF Inc.

JBS SA

Lone Mountain Wagyu LLC

Masami Cattle Ranch Inc.

Morgan Ranch Inc.

Starzen Co. Ltd.

Stockyard Pty Ltd

Sugar Mountain

WAGYU MASTER Europe GmbH

Wagyu World

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global wagyu beef market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel



7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Japanese breed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Australian breed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Product



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

