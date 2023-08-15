Eaton Partners Deepens Private Capital Advisory Services

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners, one of the largest placement agents and financial advisory firms serving the financial sponsor community and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), today announced the expansion of its newly branded Private Capital Advisory (“PCA”) business. PCA will be organized into four distinct specialties – GP Solutions, LP Solutions, Direct Equity, and GP Stakes – to provide financial sponsors and their investors with differentiated strategic advice and liquidity solutions, in combination with the broader Stifel Investment Banking platform.



Firm veterans Dexter Blake and Peter Martenson will lead the team’s LP Solutions and Direct Equity specialties, respectively. Charles Korchinski will spearhead the GP Stakes offering.

As part of this enhanced effort, Eaton Partners is pleased to announce the hiring of experienced secondary transaction advisor Dirk Jonske as Managing Director to spearhead the GP Solutions specialty. Prior to joining Eaton Partners, Mr. Jonske was in Credit Suisse’s Private Fund Group, where he was responsible for the origination and evaluation of private equity primary, secondary, and co-investment transactions with a focus on providing strategic advice regarding continuation vehicles. Before joining Credit Suisse, Mr. Jonske was an Executive Director in the Private Fund Group at UBS and a Senior Associate on the Private Equity Investment team at Landmark Partners.

Gabrielle Kim, Arielle Mandelbaum, and William Daniel, all formerly of Credit Suisse, have also joined Eaton Partners as Director, Vice President, and Analyst, respectively.

“The combination of Eaton Partners’ private capital advisory expertise and Stifel’s leadership position in investment banking underscores our commitment to serving financial sponsors with a holistic suite of capabilities designed to best help them address their evolving needs,” said Brad Raymond, Global Head of Investment Banking at Stifel. “Together, we have a long history working with general partners to design, structure, and execute successful secondary transactions that provide both liquidity for limited partners as well as new capital for sponsors.”

“Eaton Partners pioneered fund placement 40 years ago, and we continue to set the tone for private capital market advisory, execution, and support,” added Eric Deyle, Managing Director at Eaton Partners. “The addition of these new colleagues to our growing PCA team significantly enhances our ability to best serve clients and be a value-added partner to the financial sponsor community. I am thrilled to welcome them to the firm.”

A January 2023 Eaton Partners survey of top institutional investors found that 70% had at least one-quarter of their current funds’ invested capital earmarked to GP-led transactions.

“I am excited to join an experienced team with deep knowledge of the private capital advisory market,” commented Mr. Jonske. “The firm’s holistic approach to advising financial sponsors, its successful track record, and access to Stifel’s full-service investment bank, make joining Eaton Partners a compelling opportunity.”

Eaton Partners, which provides leading fundraising, advisory, and capital solutions capabilities as part of the investment banking team at Stifel, offers investment managers direct access to Stifel’s broader banking services, including over 600 professionals across 24 offices. With deep experience in the secondaries market, Stifel and Eaton combined have advised and executed on more than $2.5 billion worth of secondary transactions over just the last three years.

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world’s largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $140 billion for over 185 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Stifel Hong Kong Limited, doing business as Eaton Partners Hong Kong, is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2023. For more information, please visit https://eaton-partners.com/.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

