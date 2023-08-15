Swipesum Ranks No. 729 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swipesum , a comprehensive payment processing and merchant services consultancy, ranked No. 729 overall on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list. The prestigious list provides a ranking of the most successful, fastest-growing private companies in the country. Swipesum secured a statewide ranking of No. 16 for Missouri, No. 76 in the national business products and services category, and No. 9 in St. Louis with an overall growth rate of 804%.



“We are incredibly proud to announce our first inclusion on this list, and we look forward to many more in the future,” said Swipesum Co-founder and CEO Michael Seaman. “From the day we started this company we made it our mission to help companies untangle their payment fees to maximize their own potential; our own success is a testament to our customer’s growth.”

Swipesum provides expert analysis and AI tools to create custom payment solutions that optimize card processing for medium to large-sized businesses. As an independent payments consultancy, Swipesum monitors current processor relationships for a variety of industry transactions and negotiates on behalf of its client to source the most competitive processing rate. A key component of Swipesum’s consulting services is its AI platform, Staitment , which reviews merchant statements in seconds. The company’s 24/7 experts also handle disputes before they reach a processor to reduce fraud and overall chargeback fees.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com .

Inc. Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

