Peepeekisis Cree Nation and Steel River Group Ltd. Announce Approval of On-Reserve Rapid Housing Project

BALCARRES, Saskatchewan, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peepeekisis Cree Nation (the Nation) and Steel River Group Ltd. are proud to announce the approval of a project that will see nine new homes being built on reserve, addressing the immense shortage of housing for the Peepeekisis community. This project has been approved as part of phase three of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) Rapid Housing Initiative.



Like many Indigenous communities across Canada, the Nation has been struggling with inadequate housing conditions for generations. The homes will be allocated in a manner that prioritizes the most vulnerable members of the Nation first. Specifically, one house will be reserved for Ketayak (Elders) and the remaining eight will be for families. Most importantly, these new homes will create safe spaces for 39 children within the Nation.

“Like many Indigenous peoples, Peepeekisis Cree Nation has faced historical barriers in supplying affordable housing to our members,” said Chief Francis Dieter, Peepeekisis Cree Nation. “While these nine homes are but a fraction of our true needs, they will be transformative for some of our most vulnerable.”

The objective of the CMHC Rapid Housing Initiative is to create permanent affordable housing for people and populations who are vulnerable and targeted under the National Housing Strategy. Steel River Group, a long-time trusted partner of the Nation, helped navigate the grant process and secure the valuable investment from CMHC.

“It has been Steel River Group’s privilege to support Peepeekisis Cree Nation with bringing this important project to life,” said Trent Fequet, CEO of Steel River Group. “A safe home is vital to our overall health and wellbeing. Unfortunately, this is something many Indigenous peoples do not have access to. These houses will make an immediate positive impact, and we look forward to continuing to support the Nation as the project comes to fruition.”

General contractors and carpentry journeypersons from the Nation have been contracted for this project, providing much-needed employment opportunities and boosting the local economy. With a community goal of continued self-sustainability, tradesman from the Nation will come together to contribute to this project and will build towards a prosperous future for the community.

Construction on the housing project, built by Peepeekisis members for Peepeekisis members, is set to begin in the coming months.

The Peepeekisis Cree Nation is a signatory of Treaty #4 in 1874. Located to the north-east of Regina, in the traditional territory of Treaty #4 that spans thousands of kilometers traversing the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta.

Steel River Group Ltd. is an Indigenous-owned diversified management and development entity. The company’s mission is to partner with Indigenous Nations and Peoples to maximize employment, education, ownership and entrepreneurial experience. The company’s Governing Principles are deeply rooted in Indigenous values, beliefs and culture. Steel River’s operating approach is centered around the company’s inclusive Ecosystem Model, which brings Steel River Owned Companies, Indigenous Nations and Strategic Alliance Partners together over a shared vision and set of values.

For more information about Steel River Group, visit www.steelrivergroup.com.

