Adamas One Corp. to Host Interactive Webinar with CEO Jay Grdina on the Company’s Technology and Future of the Diamond Industry on August 16, 2023 at 11:00AM EDT

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas One Corp. (Nasdaq: JEWL) (“Adamas One,” “Adamas” or the “Company”), The Original Lab-Grown Diamond Company™, a high-tech company that leverages proprietary technology to produce high-quality, single-crystal, Lab-Grown Diamonds for jewelry and diamond materials for industrial uses, announces that CEO Jay Grdina host an interactive webinar on the Company’s Lab Grown Diamond technology and the future of the lab grown diamond industry. The webinar will be held on August 16, 2023 beginning at 11:00AM EDT.

Mr. Grdina will share insights on the science behind the Company’s Lab-Grown Diamond technology that allows it to create diamonds equal in quality to their natural counterparts. During the interactive session, Mr. Grdina will lay out his vision for the future of the lab grown diamond industry and how Adamas One is redefining the standard of excellence.

About Adamas One Corp.

Adamas is a lab-grown diamond manufacturer that produces near flawless single-crystal diamonds for gemstone and industrial applications, in its facilities in Greenville, South Carolina. The Company holds 36 patents and uses its proprietary chemical vapor deposition (CVD) to grow gem-sized and smaller diamond crystals. Adamas One™ lab-grown diamonds have the same physical, chemical and optical properties as mined diamonds. The Company’s controlled manufacturing processes enables it to produce very high-quality, high-purity, single-crystal colorless, near colorless and fancy colored Type IIA diamonds to suit a variety of industrial and gemstone applications. The Company intends to market and sell its diamonds into the wholesale jewelry and industrial markets. For more information, visit www.adamasone.com.

