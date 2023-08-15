FloQast Makes its Debut on the Inc. 5000

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, was today ranked No. 1,303 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The notable ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. FloQast’s strong 2023 ranking marks its first appearance on the list.

“As a co-founder, finding out FloQast made a prestigious list is always an exciting moment, but being named to the Inc. 5000 for the first time is truly something special,” said Mike Whitmire, co-founder and CEO of FloQast, CPA. “This is no doubt a reflection of the momentum we’ve achieved over the past several years, including expansion into the EMEA and Australia and New Zealand markets, and partnership with more than 2,300 accounting teams across a wide variety of industries. We couldn’t be more excited to see what the future holds.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

Today’s honor marks the latest in FloQast’s continued momentum. Recently, the company was named a “Best Place to Work” by the Los Angeles Business Journal for the seventh consecutive year, and also announced:

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

