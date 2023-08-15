Infodash Commissions Study on the Future of Intranet and Extranet Development and Use

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infodash, the unified intranet and extranet collaboration platform built on SharePoint and Teams specifically for law firms, recently commissioned a study that explores all aspects of intranet and extranet collaboration tools, including who uses them, how they’re used, how they’re administered and how satisfied users are, in an effort to inform how these platforms can be improved to better serve the needs of law firms and their clients. The company recently closed a $2,500,000 seed round investment and established a Board of Advisors to pursue their strategy of improving and unifying internal and firm/client collaboration in Microsoft Teams and SharePoint Online.



“Study results show a whopping 74 percent of responders are moderately to highly unsatisfied by how their current platforms are administered, and 71 percent are moderately to highly unsatisfied by the usability. That demonstrates there is a lot of room for improvement,” said Infodash CEO Ted Theodoropoulos.

Infodash partnered with Sente Advisors to solicit feedback from more than 40 Am Law and Global 200 firms to take a data-driven approach to understanding law firm collaboration needs. The results of the study will be released to the public in October. A second study planned for Fall 2023 will gather feedback from corporate counsel to understand how they aspire to engage with their law firm partners. The 360-degree view the two studies will offer of law firm and client collaboration needs will inform Infodash’s approach to product development.

“The market for collaboration, information sharing, and service delivery platforms has evolved over the past decade, largely driven by changes in how law firm clients choose to buy and integrate legal services into their businesses, but the software available has not kept pace. The market does not want to discuss legacy intranets and extranets in a vacuum, and Infodash is doing the hard work to evolve this discussion and their platform to best meet new needs in an increasingly digital-first ecosystem,” said Rob Saccone, founder of XMLAW and Infodash board member.

The new Infodash Board of Advisors is comprised of legal and technical experts with backgrounds that align with the mission of disrupting the stagnant legal intranet and extranet market. Board members include Rob Saccone, founder of XMLAW and former CEO of SeyfarthLean Consulting; Ben Wightwick, former HighQ Director of Platform Solutions and current Chief Customer Officer at Autologyx; and Scott Schubert, founder of AMTdirect, a SaaS platform for managing corporate and retail real estate.

Infodash will be discussing the initial results of the survey and demonstrating their product in booth 601 at ILTACON this August 21 – 24 in Orlando. In addition, Theodoropoulos will be moderating the panel “Making Microsoft Teams Work for the Legal World” on Wednesday, August 23rd from 2-3 pm ET.

About Infodash

Infodash is a unified intranet and extranet collaboration platform built for law firms to help professionals stay connected with happenings at their firm, collaborate with colleagues, and increase their personal productivity. Built on top of Microsoft SharePoint and Teams, Infodash includes features that help law firm professionals work faster, more effectively, and with a greater sense of connection among colleagues who are working remotely. It provides a centralized hub for data and information from other systems and platforms, including financial data, firm directories, calendars, news, client and matter data, and more. For additional information, please email info@getinfodash.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Infodash

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753