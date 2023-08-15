Illumio Appoints L. David Kingsley as Chief People Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, Inc., the Zero Trust Segmentation company, today announced the appointment of L. David Kingsley as Chief People Officer (CPO). In this role, Kingsley is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company’s human resources, leading culture and talent strategy, and fostering employee engagement. He reports to Andrew Rubin, CEO and co-founder of Illumio.



“Illumio’s rapid growth and contributions to our customers’ cyber resilience are only made possible by the diverse team of employees who strive for excellence and operate with integrity each day,” said Rubin. “David’s experience scaling global organizations and cultivating culture will prove invaluable as we build upon the great employee experience we have today. I look forward to partnering with him as we write the next chapter of our Illumio story together.”

Kingsley brings more than twenty years of experience at technology companies as they have scaled and created new categories. Previously, he served as CPO at Intercom, Alteryx, Vlocity, and MuleSoft. Before that, Kingsley led global HR teams at Salesforce, first building their HR Business Partner teams supporting Sales, Customer Success, Product and Engineering, and later building the HR Strategy & Operations function. Kingsley also serves on the board of directors at Nivati, a mental health platform.

“The Zero Trust Segmentation market is growing fast, and we must continue to cultivate an employee experience that will scale with us as we protect our customers,” said Kingsley. “I’m committed to putting our people first as we chart this path forward and welcome the opportunity to partner with our global workforce to create an environment built on trust, unity, and professional fulfillment.”

Illumio is hiring globally across all departments.

