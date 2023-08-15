Antiplatelet Market to Reach $5.8 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Antiplatelet Market by Drug Class (Adenosine diphosphate (ADP) receptor inhibitors, Irreversible inhibitors cyclooxygenase, and Others), by Route of Administration, (Oral and Injectable), and by Distribution Channel, (Hospital pharmacies, Drug store and retail pharmacies, and Online providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global antiplatelet industry generated $3.8 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $5.8 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Antiplatelets are pharmaceutical agents that inhibit the aggregation of platelets, thereby impeding the formation of blood clots. These medications are frequently prescribed to individuals who are susceptible to experiencing a cardiovascular disease or cerebrovascular accident.They are also capable of alleviating symptoms like chest discomfort, inadequate blood flow, and difficulty in breathing. Antiplatelet reacts with the proteins that promote blood clotting and slows down the process of clot formation.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery disease, myocardial infarction (heart attack), ischemic stroke, and peripheral arterial disease, rise in research and development activities, and rise in the geriatric population drive the growth of the global antiplatelet market. However, the side effects associated with the antiplatelets restrict market growth. Moreover, growth opportunities in emerging markets such as increase in incidence of cardiovascular diseases and rise in healthcare spending for cardiovascular diseases presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $3.8 billion Market Size in 2032 $5.8 billion CAGR 4.2% No. of Pages in Report 285 Segments covered Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases



Rise in R&D activities



Rise in geriatric population Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging markets Restraints Side effects of antiplatelets

Covid-19 Scenario

COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate positive effect on the global antiplatelet market owing to antiplatelet medications used in combination with anticoagulants to provide comprehensive thromboprophylaxis or treatment in specific cases. This had contributed to an increased utilization of antiplatelet drugs in the management of COVID-19 patients.

Furthermore, the antiplatelet market observed significant growth during the post-pandemic period owing to a rise in the number of cardiovascular disease cases. In addition, an increase in awareness about early diagnosis and treatment and rise in R&D activities for cardiovascular diseases support the market growth.

The adenosine diphosphate (ADP) receptor inhibitors segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on drug class, the adenosine diphosphate (ADP) receptor inhibitors segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global antiplatelet market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to high adoption of ADP receptors as they have high effectiveness in preventing platelet aggregation and reduces the risk of cardiovascular events.

The oral segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based route of administration, the oral segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than 90% of the global antiplatelet market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to surge in high adoption of oral drugs, such as aspirin, which are less expensive than other route drugs, easy to administer and most of the antiplatelet drugs are available in oral form.

The drug stores and retail pharmacies segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global antiplatelet market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to high accessibility, and making it convenient for patients to access antiplatelet medications easily. However, the hospitals and clinical testing laboratories segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to growing adoption of e-commerce and digital platforms has made it easier for patients to order medications online from the comfort of their homes, enhancing convenience and accessibility for antiplatelet drugs.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global antiplatelet market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Easy availability of products for treatment, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as stroke promoted the growth of the antiplatelet market in North America.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032. High prevalence of geriatric population with increase in need of diagnostic procedures, surge in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rise in research and development activities in fields such as pharmaceuticals, and life sciences and surge in healthcare expenditure in the Asia-Pacific region, is expected to drive the growth of the antiplatelet market.

Leading Market Players: -

A Becton, Dickinson and Company

AstraZeneca plc

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Cipla Ltd.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Lupin

Sanofi S.A.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global antiplatelet market. These players have adopted strategy such as product approval to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

