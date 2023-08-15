Digital Twin Consortium and Members Present at Applied Intelligence Live!

BOSTON, MA, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) today announced that it will present platform demonstrations at Applied Intelligence Live!, which runs from September 20-21, 2023, in Austin, Texas. The DTC member demo platforms offer real-world examples of how digital twins can transform business by accelerating holistic understanding, optimal decision-making, and effective action.

Applied Intelligence Live! combines InformaTech’s IoT World Conference & Expo and AI Summit, uniting transformative technologies across the digital landscape. These include four key disciplines and technologies: data science, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), quantum computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

“We’re excited to be part of Applied Intelligence Live!,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO, DTC. “At the conference, our members will demonstrate how digital twins enable transformative change to help organizations ensure sustainable business operations.”

DTC members will demonstrate the value of digital twins through the following demo platforms:

VSOptima - Simplifying Clinic Operations with Digital Twin Copilot

Duality - Digital Twin Catalog for Streamlined Simulation Scenario Authoring

XMPro - Intelligent Manufacturing Edge Digital Twin

Imandra - Formally Verified Digital Twins and Large Language Models

EDX Technologies - Democratizing spatial computing for asset-driven enterprises worldwide

Please visit the DTC member platform demos at Applied Intelligence Live! in the Demo Area in the middle of the expo floor.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions, and marketers reach the world's most influential tech buyers and influencers. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in the global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

Note to editors: Digital Twin Consortium is a registered trademark of OMG. See the listing of all OMG trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.