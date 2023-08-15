Fuse Medical, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

RICHARDSON, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 14, 2023, Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCPINK: FZMD) (“Fuse” or the “Company”) an emerging manufacturer and distributor of innovative medical devices for the orthopedic and spine marketplace, filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).



Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were $5.0 million, compared to $4.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which was an increase of approximately 7%.





For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, gross profit was $3.5 million, or 69% of revenues, compared to $2.6 million, or 57% of revenues, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which was an increase of 31%.





Selling, general, administrative, and other expenses (“SG&A”) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was approximately $1.6 million compared to $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.





Commissions expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 decreased to $1.4 million from $1.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, a decrease of approximately $14,702.





For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, net income was $307,588 compared to a loss of $322,936 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, reflecting an increase in net income of $630,524.





For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, EBITDA was $401,574 compared to an EBITDA loss of $246,834 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, reflecting an increase in EBITDA income of $648,408.



Christopher C. Reeg, Chief Executive Officer of Fuse Medical, commented, “We are pleased with our second quarter performance, as highlighted by a 7% increase in revenue, a 31% increase in gross profit, and a $648,408 increase in EBITDA over the prior-year period. Our implementation and achievement of strategic initiatives, which includes increasing our portfolio of Fuse branded and manufactured products, is reflected in our second quarter results.”

Mr. Reeg further added, “Our growth for the remainder of 2023, and into 2024 is focused on continued design and development of unique medical devices for commercialization, new product launches in the orthopedics and spine marketplace, and expansion of our national distribution footprint. We expect the execution of these strategic initiatives to drive growth in the near term, while increasing our visibility as an emerging manufacturer of relevant medical devices.”

About Fuse Medical, Inc.

Fuse is an emerging manufacturer and distributor of innovative medical devices for the orthopedic and spine marketplace. We provide a comprehensive portfolio of products in the orthopedic total joints, sports medicine, trauma, foot and ankle space, as well as, degenerative and deformity spine, osteobiologics, wound care, and regenerative products. For more information about the Company, or if you’re interested in becoming a distributor of any Fuse’s products, please contact us at info@fusemedical.com or visit: www.fusemedical.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” or similar expressions or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to the Company as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; the failure of the Company to close the transaction; and integration issues with the consolidated company. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measurements:

The financial data contained in this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including "EBITDA". The Company is presenting EBITDA because it believes that it provides useful information to investors about Fuse, its business and its financial condition. The Company defines EBITDA as net income or loss from continuing operations before the effects of interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company believes EBITDA is useful to investors because it is one of the measures used by the Company's Board of Directors and management to evaluate its business, including in internal management reporting, budgeting and forecasting processes, in comparing operating results across the business, as an internal profitability measure, as a component in evaluating the ability and the desirability of making capital expenditures and significant acquisitions, and as an element in determining executive compensation.

However, EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), and the items excluded from EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Therefore, EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for net income (loss) or cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities. Because EBITDA is calculated before recurring cash charges including interest expense and taxes, and is not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of the business, it should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to invest in the growth of the business. There are a number of material limitations to the use of EBITDA as an analytical tool, including the following:

EBITDA does not reflect the Company's interest expense;

EBITDA does not reflect the Company's tax expense or the cash requirements to pay its taxes; and

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash expenses in the period recorded, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect the cash requirements for such replacement.





The Company compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its GAAP financial measures and by using EBITDA only as supplemental information. The Company believes that consideration of EBITDA, together with a careful review of its GAAP financial measures, is the most informed method of analyzing Fuse Medical, Inc.

The Company reconciles EBITDA to net income, and that reconciliation is set forth below. Because EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is susceptible to varying calculations, EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Revenues and expenses are measured in accordance with the policies and procedures described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

FUSE MEDICAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in dollars, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash $ 253,378 $ 147,854 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $200,798 and $290,500, respectively 3,433,900 3,996,860 Inventories, net of allowance of $1,521,421 and $1,778,173, respectively 9,026,923 9,494,506 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 104,363 126,022 Total current assets 12,818,564 13,765,242 Property and equipment, net - 709 Long term accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5,172,858 and $4,330,883, respectively 3,401,297 2,832,764 Intangible assets, net 1,125,549 1,190,980 Goodwill 1,972,886 1,972,886 Total assets $ 19,318,296 $ 19,762,581 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Accumulated Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,238,209 $ 5,700,236 Accrued expenses 5,605,104 4,540,366 Notes payable - related parties 350,000 150,000 Senior secured revolving credit facility 1,870,912 1,997,135 Total current liabilities 12,064,225 12,387,737 Notes payable - related parties - 200,000 Earn-out liability 7,485,698 7,485,698 Total liabilities 19,549,923 20,073,435 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' equity (accumulated deficit) Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 73,895,794 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 738,958 738,958 Additional paid-in capital 1,468,274 1,468,274 Accumulated deficit (2,438,859 ) (2,518,086 ) Total stockholders' equity (accumulated deficit) (231,627 ) (310,854 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (accumulated deficit) $ 19,318,296 $ 19,762,581





FUSE MEDICAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in dollars, except share data) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2023 2022

Revised 2023 2022

Revised Net revenues $ 4,997,212 $ 4,668,290 $ 8,981,667 $ 9,222,628 Cost of revenues 1,528,321 2,028,497 2,696,723 3,771,806 Gross profit 3,468,891 2,639,793 6,284,944 5,450,822 Operating expenses: Selling, general, administrative and other 1,618,160 1,422,768 3,324,487 3,132,309 Commissions 1,449,157 1,463,859 2,691,034 2,969,530 Depreciation and amortization 32,715 34,404 66,140 68,806 Total operating expenses 3,100,032 2,921,031 6,081,661 6,170,645 Operating (loss) profit 368,859 (281,238 ) 203,283 (719,823 ) Other (income) expense: Interest expense 54,024 36,527 111,217 69,485 Total other (income) expense 54,024 36,527 111,217 69,485 Net income (loss) before income tax 314,835 (317,765 ) 92,066 (789,308 ) Income tax expense 7,247 5,171 12,839 10,027 Net income (loss) $ 307,588 $ (322,936 ) $ 79,227 $ (799,335 ) Net income (loss) per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 70,321,566 70,321,566 70,321,566 70,321,566 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 75,976,582 70,321,566 75,976,582 70,321,566





Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosure

EBITDA

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Revised 2023 2022 Revised Net income (loss) $ 307,588 $ (322,936 ) $ 79,227 $ (799,335 ) Add (Deduct): Income tax expense (benefit) 7,247 5,171 12,839 10,027 Interest expense 54,024 36,527 111,217 69,485 Depreciation and amortization 32,715 14,493 66,140 68,806 EBITDA $ 401,574 $ (266,745 ) $ 269,423 $ (651,017 )





FUSE MEDICAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Revised Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 79,227 $ (799,335 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 66,140 68,806 Stock based compensation - 16,946 Provision for bad debts and discounts (89,703 ) (102,595 ) Provision for long term accounts receivable 841,975 402,200 Provision for slow moving inventory (256,752 ) (94,595 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 652,663 666,843 Inventories 724,335 (526,213 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,659 (89,410 ) Long term accounts receivable (1,410,508 ) (670,332 ) Accounts payable (1,462,027 ) 320,071 Accrued expenses 1,064,738 1,055,519 Net cash provided by operating activities 231,747 247,905 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment - - Net cash (used in) investing activities - - Cash flows from financing activities Net payments on senior secured revolving credit facility (126,223 ) (197,099 ) Net cash (used in) financing activities (126,223 ) (197,099 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 105,524 50,806 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 147,854 553,190 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 253,378 $ 603,996 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 92,833 $ 50,796

