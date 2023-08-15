Latin American Passenger Vehicle Connected Services Analysis Report 2023: Disruptive Technologies Enhance the Future Growth Potential - Forecasts to 2029

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin American Passenger Vehicle Connected Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service casts a discerning eye upon the passenger vehicle connected services market in Latin America.
Delving into the heart of this dynamic sector, the study navigates through the intricate web of competitors, unveiling an array of services that encompass security, safety, maintenance, and infotainment features.
This exploration spans across the contours of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico, delving into regional restrictions and local regulations that shape the market's trajectory. With Brazil and Mexico positioned as frontrunners, the allure of connected car services is anticipated to culminate in Latin American connected car sales surpassing 1.3 million in the year 2022, with smartphones currently reigning as the preferred gateway to access the realm of connected solutions.
Yet, this study extends beyond the horizon of the present moment, casting its gaze towards the future, as it unveils pertinent market forecasts, tracing the path of industry growth metrics and pricing trends. A meticulous dissection of the driving forces and impediments that influence this flourishing yet embryonic market lays the groundwork for identification of emerging growth opportunities.
This nascent terrain beckons market players and stakeholders to harness its potential, leveraging the transformative changes to their advantage. Rooted in the year 2022, with a vision stretching through the corridors of time to 2029, this study aspires to illuminate the evolution of passenger vehicle connected services in Latin America.
The passenger vehicle connected services market in Latin America is at a nascent stage. However, it is expected to grow at a fast pace as more companies in the region begin to offer connected services. Embedded connectivity is also expected to increase across the region, although at a slow pace.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Safety and Security Services
- Local Production of Auto Parts and Hardware
- Improved Connectivity
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Audi
- BMW
- General Motors
- Land Rover
- Mercedes Benz
- Renault
- Stellantis
- Toyota
- Volkswagen
- Volvo
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Passenger Vehicle Connected Services Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- In-vehicle Connectivity Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Key Findings
- Forecast Assumptions
- Overall Connected Vehicle Unit Shipment Forecast
- Overall Connected Vehicle Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Connectivity
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Percent Penetration Forecast by Connectivity
- Competitive Environment
3. Latin America - Regulations
- Effect of Regulation on Connected Cars
- Growth Opportunity Analysis - Embedded Connectivity
- Growth Metrics
- Embedded Connectivity Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Revenue Forecast Analysis - The Embedded Connected Car Market
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - OEM Strategies
- Connected Service Categories
- Connected Services in Premium Brands
- Connected Services Features in Volume Brands
- Audi Connected Platform Services
- BMW Connected Platform Services
- General Motors Connected Platform Services
- Land Rover Connected Platform Services
- Mercedes-Benz Connected Platform Services
- Renault Connected Platform Services
- Stellantis Connected Platform Services
- Toyota Connected Platform Services
- Volkswagen Connected Platform Services
- Volvo Connected Platform Services
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Argentina
- Growth Metrics
- Connected Car Sales Forecast
- Revenue Forecast and Analysis
- Percentage Connectivity Penetration Forecast
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Brazil
- Growth Metrics
- Connected Car Sales Forecast
- Revenue Forecast and Analysis
7. Percentage Connectivity Penetration Forecast
- Growth Opportunity Analysis - Chile
- Growth Metrics
- Connected Car Sales Forecast
- Revenue Forecast and Analysis
- Percentage Connectivity Penetration Forecast
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Colombia
- Growth Metrics
- Connected Car Sales Forecast
- Revenue Forecast and Analysis
- Percentage Connectivity Penetration Forecast
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Mexico
- Growth Metrics
- Connected Car Sales Forecast
- Revenue Forecast and Analysis
- Percentage Connectivity Penetration Forecast
