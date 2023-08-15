North American Passenger Vehicle ADAS Markets, 2023-2030 - ADAS Features to Hike Competitive Intensity and Vehicle Sales

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Passenger Vehicle ADAS Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
ADAS Features to Hike Competitive Intensity and Vehicle Sales
Amidst the landscape of transformative change in the automotive industry, the convergence of Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric (CASE) technologies has taken center stage.
Within this realm of innovation, it is the fusion of connectivity and autonomous driving capabilities that commands the spotlight, reshaping the very essence of the automotive experience.
A paradigm shift has emerged as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide set their sights on ushering in a new era of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), spanning from Level 0 to Level 2+. While the primary objective of these ADAS features is to bolster safety, their significance extends beyond protection, venturing into the realms of comfort and convenience.
As the world propels forward, it is the North American ADAS market that stands at the forefront of growth and development. In this region, numerous OEMs have seized the opportunity to offer Level 0 and Level 1 ADAS features as optional enhancements across their vehicle models, underscoring the heightened emphasis on technological advancement.
A striking characteristic of North America's automotive landscape is the active engagement of OEMs in real-world testing and validation of autonomous driving vehicles on public roads, illustrating the region's commitment to leading the way in technological exploration.
Propelled by competitive vigor, the proliferation of ADAS capabilities will soon find their place within the mass market, with an effect that resonates through various vehicle segments. This cascade of technology is shaped not only by competitive forces but also by the aspiration of OEMs to create distinctive identities for their models.
Embarking on an ambitious journey, this study casts its gaze towards the horizon, delivering a forecast that stretches until 2030, encapsulating the evolution of ADAS features ranging from Level 0 to Level 2+, as the automotive industry journeys toward an interconnected, autonomous future.
Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Safety-critical Driver Assistance Features
- Growth Opportunity 2: Optimization of Sensor Suites
- Growth Opportunity 3: Bundling of ADAS Features
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Aptiv
- Bosch
- Continental
- Ford
- GM
- Hyundai
- MobilEye
- Nissan
- Stellantis
- Volkswagen
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on NA's Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for Passenger Vehicles Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- SAE International Definition for Levels of Driving Automation
- Segmentation
- ADAS Regulations in NA
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- NA ADAS Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
3. L0
- L0 ADAS Features
4. Blind Spot Detection
- Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
- Growth Metrics
- BSD Volume Forecast
5. Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
- Growth Metrics
- LDW Volume Forecast
6. Forward Collision Warning
- Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
- Growth Metrics
- FCW Volume Forecast
7. Front Cross Traffic Alerts
- Front Cross Traffic Alerts (FCTA) System
- Growth Metrics
- FCTA Volume Forecast
8. Rear Cross Traffic Alerts
- Rear Cross Traffic Alerts (RCTA) System
- Growth Metrics
- RCTA Volume Forecast
9. Traffic Sign Recognition System
- Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR) System
- Growth Metrics
- TSR Volume Forecast
10. L1
- L1 ADAS Features
11. Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Growth Metrics
- ACC Forecast
12. Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
- Growth Metrics
- AEB Forecast
13. Lane Keep Assist
- Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
- Growth Metrics
- LKA Forecast
14. L2
- L2 ADAS Features
- Highway Assist
15. Highway Assist (HA)
- Growth Metrics
- HA Forecast
16. Automated Parking Assist II
- APA II
- Growth Metrics
- APA Forecast
17. L2+
- L2+ ADAS Features
18. Highway Assist
- Highway Assist (HA)
- Growth Metrics
- HA Forecast
19. City Assist
- City Assist (CA)
- Growth Metrics
- CA Forecast
20. Other Convenience Features: Surround Vision
- Surround View Camera (SVC)
- Growth Metrics
- Surround Vision Forecast
21. ADAS Offerings by OEM
