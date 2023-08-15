North American Passenger Vehicle ADAS Markets, 2023-2030 - ADAS Features to Hike Competitive Intensity and Vehicle Sales

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Passenger Vehicle ADAS Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

ADAS Features to Hike Competitive Intensity and Vehicle Sales

Amidst the landscape of transformative change in the automotive industry, the convergence of Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric (CASE) technologies has taken center stage.

Within this realm of innovation, it is the fusion of connectivity and autonomous driving capabilities that commands the spotlight, reshaping the very essence of the automotive experience.

A paradigm shift has emerged as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide set their sights on ushering in a new era of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), spanning from Level 0 to Level 2+. While the primary objective of these ADAS features is to bolster safety, their significance extends beyond protection, venturing into the realms of comfort and convenience.

As the world propels forward, it is the North American ADAS market that stands at the forefront of growth and development. In this region, numerous OEMs have seized the opportunity to offer Level 0 and Level 1 ADAS features as optional enhancements across their vehicle models, underscoring the heightened emphasis on technological advancement.

A striking characteristic of North America's automotive landscape is the active engagement of OEMs in real-world testing and validation of autonomous driving vehicles on public roads, illustrating the region's commitment to leading the way in technological exploration.

Propelled by competitive vigor, the proliferation of ADAS capabilities will soon find their place within the mass market, with an effect that resonates through various vehicle segments. This cascade of technology is shaped not only by competitive forces but also by the aspiration of OEMs to create distinctive identities for their models.

Embarking on an ambitious journey, this study casts its gaze towards the horizon, delivering a forecast that stretches until 2030, encapsulating the evolution of ADAS features ranging from Level 0 to Level 2+, as the automotive industry journeys toward an interconnected, autonomous future.

Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Safety-critical Driver Assistance Features

Growth Opportunity 2: Optimization of Sensor Suites

Growth Opportunity 3: Bundling of ADAS Features

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aptiv

Bosch

Continental

Ford

GM

Hyundai

MobilEye

Nissan

Stellantis

Volkswagen

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on NA's Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for Passenger Vehicles Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

SAE International Definition for Levels of Driving Automation

Segmentation

ADAS Regulations in NA

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

NA ADAS Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

3. L0

L0 ADAS Features

4. Blind Spot Detection

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Growth Metrics

BSD Volume Forecast

5. Lane Departure Warning

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Growth Metrics

LDW Volume Forecast

6. Forward Collision Warning

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Growth Metrics

FCW Volume Forecast

7. Front Cross Traffic Alerts

Front Cross Traffic Alerts (FCTA) System

Growth Metrics

FCTA Volume Forecast

8. Rear Cross Traffic Alerts

Rear Cross Traffic Alerts (RCTA) System

Growth Metrics

RCTA Volume Forecast

9. Traffic Sign Recognition System

Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR) System

Growth Metrics

TSR Volume Forecast

10. L1

L1 ADAS Features

11. Adaptive Cruise Control

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Growth Metrics

ACC Forecast

12. Autonomous Emergency Braking

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Growth Metrics

AEB Forecast

13. Lane Keep Assist

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

Growth Metrics

LKA Forecast

14. L2

L2 ADAS Features

Highway Assist

15. Highway Assist (HA)

Growth Metrics

HA Forecast

16. Automated Parking Assist II

APA II

Growth Metrics

APA Forecast

17. L2+

L2+ ADAS Features

18. Highway Assist

Highway Assist (HA)

Growth Metrics

HA Forecast

19. City Assist

City Assist (CA)

Growth Metrics

CA Forecast

20. Other Convenience Features: Surround Vision

Surround View Camera (SVC)

Growth Metrics

Surround Vision Forecast

21. ADAS Offerings by OEM

Ford

GM

Stellantis

Nissan

Hyundai

Volkswagen

MobilEye

Aptiv

Bosch

Continental

