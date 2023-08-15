Smart for Life Announces Launch of High Protein Ice Kreem Products in NYC

Now Available on Delivery Apps such as Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub in New York City



Proprietary Line of Delicious Ice Kreem Formulas are High in Protein and Fiber, Providing Sustained Energy on the Go

MIAMI, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a high growth global leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, today announced that its line of proprietary and healthy, high protein, high fiber Ice Kreem bars are now available for delivery in the greater New York City area. Smart for Life’s new line of Ice Kreem bars can be purchased on most popular delivery apps, including Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub.

“After first launching in Miami, we are excited to announce that our innovative high protein, high fiber Ice Kreem products are now coming to New York City,” said Darren Minton, Smart for Life’s Chief Executive Officer. “Entering the iconic NYC market is a major milestone and it’s great to see the increasing demand for our innovative concept that mixes protein, fiber and other nutrients in an ice cream bar format. Customers are craving the taste of our Ice Kreem bars, plus the fact that they are gluten free, low in sugar, refreshing and delicious. The entire Smart for Life team is looking forward to launching our Ice Kreem products in more cities across America in the coming weeks and months.”

Smart for Life’s functional ice cream bars are packed with high-quality protein, fiber, and essential nutrients that support muscle recovery, health management, and healthy digestion, while helping to regulate blood sugar levels, thereby potentially reducing the risk of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. Initial launch flavors include Vanilla-Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, and Strawberry.

To learn more details and place orders of Smart for Life’s proprietary Ice Kreem bars, which are now available in NYC, please visit: https://smartfor.life/v/1/locations/ny-brooklyn-utica/.

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues by the fourth quarter of 2026. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates five subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition/Sports Illustrated Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide/Greens First. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Video regarding the Company’s manufacturing facility at Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing is available at: www.bonnesantemanufacturing.com/video.

Investor material and a Fact Sheet with additional information about Smart for Life is available at: www.smartforlifecorp.com/investor-center.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Smart for Life’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although Smart for Life believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Smart for Life does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause Smart for Life’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

