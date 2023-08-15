Global Electric Two-wheeler (E2W) Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Focus on the Top Opportunities and Key Trends Shaping the Industry

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Two-wheeler (E2W) Market Analysis and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study period is 2018-2030, with 2022 as the base year and 2023-2030 as the forecast period.

A landscape marked by the surge of E2W start-ups, this era witnesses a surge of entities venturing into the domain, facilitated in part by the allure of importing cost-efficient components to offer vehicles at attractive price points.

Traditional players in the realm of internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheelers, however, have yet to fully immerse themselves in the E2W market, leaving space for nascent E2W technology to be predominantly shaped by these fledgling enterprises.

This phenomenon goes beyond the boundaries of the automotive industry, attracting participation from diverse sectors, all keen to harness the potential of this burgeoning market. With a distinctive technological edge, E2Ws boast a remarkable feature: a 50% reduction in components, notably software-controlled, compared to their ICE counterparts.

This unique characteristic not only simplifies the maintenance and repair process, demanding fewer tools and less time, but also underscores the operational efficiency pursued by E2W start-ups. In a bid to evade financial constraints and court fresh investments, these startups focus on optimizing operational costs and accelerating growth, ultimately forging a pathway towards stability and expansion.

Companies in this market are also exploring new business models, such as direct-to-customer sales and services, to eliminate physical shops since they can perform E2W maintenance remotely and with doorstep repair service. Other aspects OEMs scrutinize to expand across regions faster with less investment include online sales, doorstep test rides, and distributor partnerships.

Countries in Asia and Latin America (LATAM) offer simplified import policies to promote E2W adoption. Governments should impose stricter import policies and homologation rules to set quality standards. Developing economies are creating favorable policies and regulations for players to encourage the building of an electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. Leading E2W OEMs strive to strengthen the EV supply chain with governments to make the country an EV hub.

Regions covered include North America (United States and Canada), LATAM (Brazil and Colombia), Europe (United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Asia (India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Taiwan, and Japan). Other regions and countries, such as Africa and Mexico, are mentioned in specific slides to provide more broad coverage for particular topics.

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Opportunity 1: Component Technology Advancements

Growth Opportunity 2: E2W Battery-swapping Technology

Growth Opportunity 3: Bike Taxis and Last-mile Delivery

Other vital information includes:

Top 10 trends

Segmentation by region and type (eMoped, eMotorcycle, eScooter)

Leading OEMs

Business models

Components ecosystem

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the E2W Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Global E2W Market Snapshot

Selected E2W Models and Their Motor Architecture

Comparative Analysis of the Top 3 Entry-level E2W OEMs

E2W Market Value Chain

Ecosystem Representation

E2W Growth and Penetration Analysis: Leading Countries

Leading Competitors by Segment

3. Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

E2W Segmentation and Definition

Segmentation by Region

Notable Global E2W OEMs

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Forecasting Methodology

Unit Sales Forecast

Leading Competitors by Segment

E2W Market Value Chain

Unit Sales Comparison

Market Share by Country

Top 5 Countries with the Highest E2W Sales in 2022

E2W Growth and Penetration Analysis: Leading Countries

Types of OEMs

The Top 3 Highest-selling E2W OEMs by Type

Selected E2W OEMs by Type and Region

Comparative Analysis of the Top 3 Entry-level E2W OEMs

Comparative Analysis of the Top 3 Mid-level E2W OEMs

Comparative Analysis of the Top 3 Premium-level E2W OEMs

E2W Sales and Service Business Models

Types of Business Entities Entering the E2W Market

Ecosystem Representation

Top 3 Highest-selling E2W OEMs: Selected Countries

E2W Start-ups Attracting Major Investments Globally

Major Investment Regions Over the Past 2 Years

Growth Opportunities by Region: Boosting Investments in E2W Start-ups

5. Top 10 Trends

Trend 1: Embedded Telematics via an Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (eSIM)

Trend 2. Sensor-based ARAS to Feature Across E2W Segments

Trend 3. Touch Screen TFT Multifunction Infotainment System

Trend 4. Battery-swapping Technology

Trend 5. Solid-state Battery Technology

Trend 6. Subscription Purchase Models

Trend 7. 3D Printing

Trend 8. PBVs

Trend 9. Hydrogen Fuel Cell E2Ws

Trend 10. D2C Sales and Service

6. E2W Components Ecosystem

E2W Ecosystem

E2W Motor Architecture Types

Selected E2W Models and Their Motor Architecture

Motor Manufacturers

E2W Battery Cell Chemistry

Popular E2W Models and Their Battery Cell Chemistries

E2W Battery Chemistry Suitability Matrix

E2W Battery Evolution and Selected Cell Manufacturers

Battery Recycling

Notable

Benefits of Battery-swapping Technology: OEMs and Swapping Station Perspectives

Formation of Battery-swapping Consortiums

E2W Battery Swapping Consortiums and Their Members

E2W Charging Infrastructure: Overview, Principal Players, Opportunities, and Future Development

E2W Charging Voltage and Power Standards

E2W Charging Connector Standards

PCS Infrastructure by Major E2W Countries

Private Charging Point Installation Issues in Apartments

Connected E2Ws: Tethered (Bluetooth) and Embedded

OEM Overview: Tethered versus Embedded Connectivity in E2W Maintenance

HMI: Display, Operating System, and Smartphone Application

Primary Trends Defining the Future of Connected E2Ws

E2W Tire Technology

E2W Components Ecosystem: Key Takeaways

7. E2W Business Models

Purpose-built E2Ws

Increasing Demand for Purpose-built E2Ws

E2Ws in Motorsports

E2W Sales and Service Business Models

Ride-sharing and Last-mile Delivery

E2W Business Models: Key Takeaways

