Global Electric Two-wheeler (E2W) OEMs Competitive Landscape Report 2023: Profiles of the Top Leading OEMS, Including Business Models, Strategies, Portfolio, and Recent Developments

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Profiles of Leading Global Electric Two-wheeler (E2W) OEMs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the profiles of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) active in the global Electric Two-Wheeler (E2W) market. Covering the period from 2018 to 2030, with a base year of 2022 and a forecast spanning 2023 to 2030

The analysis reveals a growing presence of E2W start-ups in the market. These startups often leverage cost-effective components to offer affordable vehicles, although concerns about quality persist.

Notably, many traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheeler OEMs have yet to establish a significant foothold in the E2W sector. As the electric two-wheeler technology remains relatively nascent and largely driven by startups, the market landscape continues to draw interest from entities spanning various industries."

Since E2Ws have 50% fewer components - mainly controlled by software - compared to ICE 2Ws, it requires fewer tools and lesser time to repair and maintain. E2W start-ups seek to reduce operation costs and scale faster to avoid a cash crunch and attract new investors.

Companies in this market are also exploring new business models, such as direct-to-customer sales and services, to eliminate physical shops since they can perform E2W maintenance remotely and with doorstep repair service. Other aspects OEMs scrutinize to expand across regions faster with less investment include online sales, doorstep test rides, and distributor partnerships.



Regions covered include North America (United States and Canada), LATAM (Brazil and Colombia), Europe (United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Asia (India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Taiwan, and Japan). Other regions and countries, such as Africa and Oceania, are mentioned in specific slides to provide broader coverage for certain topics.

Crucial takeaways for the regions are as follows:

North America: Small sub-50kW motor capacity eMotorcycles are gaining popularity in commuting and off-road leisure riding.

Europe: Strong regulations towards achieving the Net Zero target drive E2W adoption.

Asia: Rising fuel cost, availability of a wide range of models, and the need for 2Ws as a primary mode of transport is increasing E2W sales Y-o-Y.

LATAM: Income opportunities in the last-mile delivery industry due to the eCommerce boom and attractive credit options by fintech companies drive E2W adoption.

Rest of the World: E2W start-ups are emerging to gain first-mover advantage by catering to the bike taxi and last-mile delivery industry.

Other vital information includes:

E2W motor power and battery range spread by region and OEM

Notable competitors in each region/country and specifications of their top E2W models

Profiles of leading OEMS, including business models, strategies, portfolio, and recent developments

Growth Opportunity Universe

Innovative Business Model

Removable Battery Design

Purpose-built E2Ws

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the E2W Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Top 10 Key OEM Takeaways

Top 5 Countries with the Highest E2W Sales in 2022

Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in Germany

E2W Motor Power and Battery Range Spread

3. Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation and Definition by E2W Type

Segmentation by Region

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Leading Competitors by Segment

Top 5 Countries with the Highest E2W Sales in 2022

Types of OEMs

Top 3 Best-selling 2W OEMs by Type

Top 10 Key OEM Takeaways

5. North America

Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in the United States

Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in Canada

E2W Motor Power and Battery Range Spread

Company Profile: LiveWire Inc., the United States

Company Profile: Zero Motorcycles, the United States

Company Profile: Sondors, the United States

Company Profile: Tinbot/Kollter, Canada

Key Takeaways

6. Europe

Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in Germany

Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in France

Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in Italy

Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in Spain

Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in the United Kingdom

E2W Motor Power and Battery Range Spread

Company Profile: Piaggio, Italy

Company Profile: Energica Motor Company, Italy

Company Profile: Cake, Sweden

Company Profile: Askoll EVA, Italy

Key Takeaways

7. Asia

Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in China

OEMs and Model Analysis in Japan

Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in Taiwan

Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in India

Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in Indonesia

Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in Thailand

Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in Vietnam

E2W Motor Power and Battery Range Spread

Company Profile: NIU Technologies, China

Company Profile: Vmoto Soco, China

Company Profile: Ola Electric, India

Company Profile: Gesits, Indonesia

Company Profile: Gogoro, Taiwan

Company Profile: TVS Motors, India

Company Profile: Honda, Japan

Key Takeaways

8. LATAM

OEMs and Model Analysis in Brazil

Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in Colombia

E2W Motor Power and Battery Range Spread

Company Profile: Voltz Motors, Brazil

Company Profile: Shineray, Brazil

Company Profile: Starker, Colombia

Key Takeaways

9. Rest of the World

Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in Africa

Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in Oceania

E2W Motor Power and Battery Range Spread

Company Profile: Ampersand, Africa

Company Profile: Benzina Zero, Australia

Company Profile: UBCO, New Zealand

Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/43dotg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.