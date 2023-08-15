Global Electric Two-wheeler (E2W) OEMs Competitive Landscape Report 2023: Profiles of the Top Leading OEMS, Including Business Models, Strategies, Portfolio, and Recent Developments

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Profiles of Leading Global Electric Two-wheeler (E2W) OEMs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the profiles of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) active in the global Electric Two-Wheeler (E2W) market. Covering the period from 2018 to 2030, with a base year of 2022 and a forecast spanning 2023 to 2030
The analysis reveals a growing presence of E2W start-ups in the market. These startups often leverage cost-effective components to offer affordable vehicles, although concerns about quality persist.
Notably, many traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheeler OEMs have yet to establish a significant foothold in the E2W sector. As the electric two-wheeler technology remains relatively nascent and largely driven by startups, the market landscape continues to draw interest from entities spanning various industries."
Since E2Ws have 50% fewer components - mainly controlled by software - compared to ICE 2Ws, it requires fewer tools and lesser time to repair and maintain. E2W start-ups seek to reduce operation costs and scale faster to avoid a cash crunch and attract new investors.
Companies in this market are also exploring new business models, such as direct-to-customer sales and services, to eliminate physical shops since they can perform E2W maintenance remotely and with doorstep repair service. Other aspects OEMs scrutinize to expand across regions faster with less investment include online sales, doorstep test rides, and distributor partnerships.
Regions covered include North America (United States and Canada), LATAM (Brazil and Colombia), Europe (United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Asia (India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Taiwan, and Japan). Other regions and countries, such as Africa and Oceania, are mentioned in specific slides to provide broader coverage for certain topics.
Crucial takeaways for the regions are as follows:
- North America: Small sub-50kW motor capacity eMotorcycles are gaining popularity in commuting and off-road leisure riding.
- Europe: Strong regulations towards achieving the Net Zero target drive E2W adoption.
- Asia: Rising fuel cost, availability of a wide range of models, and the need for 2Ws as a primary mode of transport is increasing E2W sales Y-o-Y.
- LATAM: Income opportunities in the last-mile delivery industry due to the eCommerce boom and attractive credit options by fintech companies drive E2W adoption.
- Rest of the World: E2W start-ups are emerging to gain first-mover advantage by catering to the bike taxi and last-mile delivery industry.
Other vital information includes:
- E2W motor power and battery range spread by region and OEM
- Notable competitors in each region/country and specifications of their top E2W models
- Profiles of leading OEMS, including business models, strategies, portfolio, and recent developments
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Innovative Business Model
- Removable Battery Design
- Purpose-built E2Ws
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the E2W Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Top 10 Key OEM Takeaways
- Top 5 Countries with the Highest E2W Sales in 2022
- Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in Germany
- E2W Motor Power and Battery Range Spread
3. Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation and Definition by E2W Type
- Segmentation by Region
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Leading Competitors by Segment
- Top 5 Countries with the Highest E2W Sales in 2022
- Types of OEMs
- Top 3 Best-selling 2W OEMs by Type
- Top 10 Key OEM Takeaways
5. North America
- Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in the United States
- Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in Canada
- E2W Motor Power and Battery Range Spread
- Company Profile: LiveWire Inc., the United States
- Company Profile: Zero Motorcycles, the United States
- Company Profile: Sondors, the United States
- Company Profile: Tinbot/Kollter, Canada
- Key Takeaways
6. Europe
- Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in Germany
- Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in France
- Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in Italy
- Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in Spain
- Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in the United Kingdom
- E2W Motor Power and Battery Range Spread
- Company Profile: Piaggio, Italy
- Company Profile: Energica Motor Company, Italy
- Company Profile: Cake, Sweden
- Company Profile: Askoll EVA, Italy
- Key Takeaways
7. Asia
- Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in China
- OEMs and Model Analysis in Japan
- Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in Taiwan
- Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in India
- Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in Indonesia
- Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in Thailand
- Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in Vietnam
- E2W Motor Power and Battery Range Spread
- Company Profile: NIU Technologies, China
- Company Profile: Vmoto Soco, China
- Company Profile: Ola Electric, India
- Company Profile: Gesits, Indonesia
- Company Profile: Gogoro, Taiwan
- Company Profile: TVS Motors, India
- Company Profile: Honda, Japan
- Key Takeaways
8. LATAM
- OEMs and Model Analysis in Brazil
- Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in Colombia
- E2W Motor Power and Battery Range Spread
- Company Profile: Voltz Motors, Brazil
- Company Profile: Shineray, Brazil
- Company Profile: Starker, Colombia
- Key Takeaways
9. Rest of the World
- Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in Africa
- Top 3 OEMs and Model Analysis in Oceania
- E2W Motor Power and Battery Range Spread
- Company Profile: Ampersand, Africa
- Company Profile: Benzina Zero, Australia
- Company Profile: UBCO, New Zealand
- Key Takeaways
