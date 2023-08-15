Understanding the European Unitary Patent and Unified Patent Court Training Course: Demystifying the New UPC - A Comprehensive Webinar for Patent Owners

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding the European Unitary Patent and Unified Patent Court (UPC) Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A new patent litigation system in Europe: The Unified Patent Court ('UPC') comes into full force in June 2023

The new UPC means important decisions will have to be made by patent owners and their third-party competitors. This webinar will explain the key features of the new system, including its structures and procedures, opt-out and a consideration of the pros and cons of litigating in the court.

It is essential for those who embrace the new system, as well as those who fear it, to know how it works and how to formulate strategies for working with - or without - it. This course provides an essential guide to all these issues.

As well as addressing the European perspective, this course will look at the implications for UK patent owners, now that we understand the UK will not be participating in the UPC.

Why you should attend

By attending you will:

Understand the key points of the UP/UPC

the key points of the UP/UPC Learn how to navigate through the UP/UPC system

how to navigate through the UP/UPC system Get to grips with making the right decisions for your business

with making the right decisions for your business Raise your awareness on the unknown and unclear matters related to the UP/UPC

There will also be time during the day to ask the expert trainer questions and discuss the pros and cons for your business.

Who Should Attend:

In-house lawyers

Patent lawyers

IP lawyers

IP and patent managers

Business development executives and managers

Agenda

History of the UP-UPC agreements

A long-awaited system

What is the UP-UPC system?

What is the intention?

What is the "raison d'etre"?

What are the intended benefits?

Overview of the legal texts and agreement

The complexity of the geographical coverage

Signatory member states

Non-signatory member states

And non-member states

The timeline of the entering into force of the UP/UPC system

Key milestones

The organisation

The divisions

The register

The interactions and effects for/with the European Patent Office (EPO)

How does it work and how will it work?

Central invalidation

Infringement actions

The choices to make

The opt-out: pros and cons

The watch-outs and potential drawbacks

Impact on litigation strategy

Q&A session

Open discussion on what to do and what not to do

Assessing the pros and cons for your business

Wrap-up

Speakers:



Olivier Corticchiato

Nestle and Intellectual Property Consulting



Olivier Corticchiato is an independent intellectual property consultant. He combines strong international experiences in leading IP teams for major global companies. He was until recently European Patent Attorney and Head of Centre of Competence - Patent Oppositions at Nestlé, and before that he was at Proctor & Gamble. His speciality areas include patent, IP, IP portfolio, design rights, EPC, European Patent Convention, contracts, confidentiality, oppositions, litigation, valuation, appeal, agreements, R&D, business development, litigation, IP M&A and IP due diligence.



His extensive experience in IP, R&D, consumer understanding and IP M&A, means Olivier is legitimate at operating in the inner circle of IP-Legal, and innovation/R&D, business/marketing.



He acquired the experience of people management in his various R&D and IP positions and attaches importance to shaping organizations to match the business objectives. Developing strategies, sharing and advising organizations in the field of R&D and intellectual property have become his fundamental direction.



He says: "Intellectual Property is not an island of obscure and boring legal rights - Intellectual Property rights are dynamic assets that companies must extract value from, primarily by securing competitive advantage over time".



