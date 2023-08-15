Six Star Pro Nutrition® Announces Saquon Barkley and Rebecca Lobo as Special Guests Headlining the SIX STAR® x Kellogg’s® 100% Whey Protein Plus Launch Event in New York City

New York, NY and Oakville, ON, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six Star Pro Nutrition® is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch event for its groundbreaking partnership with Kellogg's®, featuring two Tri-State area sports superstars: Saquon Barkley and Rebecca Lobo. The event promises to be an interactive, star-studded celebration of athleticism, sports nutrition, and innovation, and will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the iconic Chelsea Piers sports complex in New York City on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

As two of the most influential figures in the Tri-State’s incredible sports history, Saquon Barkley and Rebecca Lobo were the natural choice for this special event. Both athletes have not only achieved tremendous success in their respective sports but have also demonstrated an unwavering commitment to maintaining peak performance through proper nutrition and training. Their dedication to excellence aligns perfectly with the mission of SIX STAR®, which is to empower all athletes and fitness enthusiasts to reach their full potential through high-quality nutrition and a champion mindset.

Saquon Barkley, a standout All-Pro running back for New York’s football team, has captured the hearts of fans nationwide with his explosive on-field performances and charismatic personality. His commitment to maintaining peak physical condition has made him an inspiration to aspiring athletes and a role model for health-conscious individuals. Barkley will ignite young stars’ dreams at the electrifying Six Star® x Kellogg’s® launch event, inspiring and empowering high school athletes to reach new heights.

Rebecca Lobo, a Hall of Famer and trailblazing presence in women's basketball, including as a key figure in both Connecticut’s basketball dynasty and the launch of the current U.S. women’s professional league as New York’s star player, has long been a proponent of women's sports and wellness initiatives throughout her illustrious career. Now as a mother and a basketball analyst, she continues to inspire future generations to pursue their athletic dreams, just like her mother did two decades ago. Lobo's involvement in the SIX STAR® x Kellogg's® launch event as the Master of Ceremonies will add a touch of finesse to the celebration, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

This SIX STAR® x Kellogg's® launch event marks the beginning of an extraordinary era as it brings together two industry giants with a shared vision for advancing sports nutrition through the reinvention of two time-tested breakfast favorites into high-performance protein. The winning combination of nostalgic flavors and protein-packed performance has now officially entered the world of sports nutrition with SIX STAR® 100% Whey Protein Plus in Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® and Froot Loops® flavors. With Kellogg's® unmatched expertise in the breakfast food industry and the SIX STAR® brand’s innovative approach to sports supplements, this partnership will introduce a line of cutting-edge products designed to elevate athletes' performance and support their nutritional needs.

"We are excited to bring together the extraordinary talents of Saquon Barkley and Rebecca Lobo to mark the beginning of our game-changing partnership with Kellogg's®," said Tim Toll, Chief Executive Officer at Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., the makers of SIX STAR® branded products. "This launch event represents our commitment to delivering the highest quality products, tailored to the specific needs of athletes, and we are confident that this partnership will revolutionize the sports nutrition industry."

The SIX STAR® x Kellogg's® Launch Event at Chelsea Piers will be an invitation-only event, catering to high school athletes, media representatives, and esteemed guests. Attendees can expect an engaging program featuring product unveilings, interactive demonstrations, and opportunities to meet Saquon Barkley and Rebecca Lobo.

Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® and Froot Loops® flavored SIX STAR® 100% Whey Protein Plus will be available later this month at Walmart® and other leading retailers near you, as well as on the web at www.sixstarpro.com .

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge active sports nutrition company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as Six Star Pro Nutrition®, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. Six Star Pro Nutrition® is designed to be The Athlete’s Choice — fueling all levels of athletic performance allowing for excellence on the field, court, ice, and in the gym.

Due to its commitment to research, development and innovation, Iovate has been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry and continues to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 270 employees, four leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K ), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days ® PromiseESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com .

