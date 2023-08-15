VDCI announces strategic partnerships to provide internal employee training to design and construction firms

San Diego, California, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Design and Construction Institute (VDCI), a nationally accredited educational institution that offers software training in 2D drafting, Building Information Modeling, and Virtual Design & Construction, has announced new strategic partnerships to provide internal training to employees of various companies in the architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industries. VDCI supports AEC companies with targeted certification programs based on a real-world, project-based learning approach that provides employees with continued career education to further develop their skills and improve performance.

The accelerated employee training programs are also designed to help small and medium-sized companies fast-track the onboarding process of new-hires through courses that equip staff with practical and relevant software skills that are instantly applicable in their fields. VDCI’s course modules are also fully customizable, providing bespoke training resources that meet the unique demands of each company.

“There are hundreds of mid-sized firms that are on the growth path, but do not have the time and resources to create personalized, structured onboarding plans for their teams and new employees. VDCI helps fill this crucial gap by offering a range of accelerated employee training programs specifically tailored to the needs of these companies, ensuring employees have a seamless transition into their roles,” said David Sellers, CEO and President of VDCI. “Companies understand the value of investing in employee learning and development, recognizing that well-trained and engaged employees are a significant asset. We make sure a partnership with VDCI delivers the best results in terms of improved job performance, increased job satisfaction, and a positive impact on the company's bottom line.”

VDCI learning modules are meant to be integrated into a full time work schedule. Employees train for 1-2 hours a day, expediting the onboarding process without compromising on the quality of education and improving software workflow retention. By focusing on practical software skills that are directly relevant to the employees' roles, VDCI’s courses empower staff to be more productive, which ultimately helps businesses achieve their business goals fast.

VDCI’s instructors are all Autodesk Certified Instructors and practicing professionals in the AEC industry. Sellers says this is a deliberate decision to ensure instructors provide learners with relevant, real-world training that effectively bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application.

By partnering with VDCI, companies also enjoy a range of value-added services, including a custom-branded learning portal, admin access to manage employee training and a dedicated support coordinator.

“We can make the training courses look like they were designed in-house. The portal can be customized to feature the company’s colors, logos and other branding elements. More importantly, we give them management access so they can fine-tune the training courses and get exactly the training they need for their employees,” Sellers said.

VDCI offers employee training for various essential software, tools and skills that are in-demand in the AEC industry, including Autodesk AutoCAD, Autodesk Revit, Adobe Photoshop, SketchUp, Blueprint Reading, and Construction Estimating. All courses are conducted online, so staff can have direct access to all course material 24/7 for the entirety of the course period.

Media contact

Name: Ashley Woodward

Email: awoodward@vdci.edu



