Nano Dimension Received Its Largest Single Purchase Order in History in Dollar Terms and Number of Systems

Waltham, Mass., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM, “Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printers, announced today that it has received its largest single purchase order in the history of the Company – both in terms of the dollar value and number of systems. The order for digital manufacturing additive robotics solutions was from a leading Western Highly Advanced Industrial Leader

The sale includes multiple robotics systems designed and made by integrated technologies from Nano Dimension’ divisions. The advanced Additive Robotics manufacturing equipment are critical in modern digital-industrial production.

For reasons of security and confidentiality, Nano Dimension cannot reveal the name of the customer or the specific details, but this is clearly a continuation of the Company’s success in providing leading technology to those who need it most. The nature of the customer’s work requires sophisticated innovation and a supply chain with advanced electronics securely available in reliable, short order. This customer, and others like it, which include national aerospace agencies, navies, air forces, and industrial high-tech leaders, rely on Nano Dimension’s unique technologies to advance innovation in a way that traditional manufacturing technologies of electronics manufacturing cannot achieve.

Dale Baker, President of Americas and Head of Worldwide Sales and Marketing for Nano Dimension, stated: "We are excited that another Western leading high-tech industrial manufacturing player is investing in the design and production, to shorten its fabrication cycles and bring to life innovative ideas which could not have been done before.”

Yoav Stern, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nano Dimension, added: “Very importantly, this customer is buying multiple advanced manufacturing systems. This is evidence that Nano Dimension’s technologies and materials are irreplaceable and essential. Customers with forward looking visions, who are at the forefront of technological fabrication innovation, continue to express demand for our systems. We are proud to be chosen as the supplier of such a unique organization.”

