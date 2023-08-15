Medical Cooling Systems Market Set to Soar Past USD 4.64 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Medical Cooling Systems market , increasing adoption of non-invasive cooling techniques, development of portable and compact cooling systems, integration of advanced monitoring and control features, rising focus on personalized temperature management, expanding applications in neurology and cardiology, and growing demand for home-based cooling systems are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Cooling Systems Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 148

Figures – 78

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/medical-cooling-systems-market

A medical cooling system is a device that is used to reduce the body temperature of a patient. It is used to treat a variety of conditions, including hyperthermia, fever, and heat stroke. Medical cooling systems can be used in hospitals, clinics, and even in the home.

Prominent Players in Medical Cooling Systems Market

Livanova

Medtronic

Caircool

Arctic Fox

Iceman

Arctic Sun Medical

Control Medical

ThermoPort

Medicool

Oscor

Smiths Medical

Zimmer Biomet

3M

Stryker

Getinge

Abiomed

Sotera

Transmedic

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/medical-cooling-systems-market

Cooling Blankets Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Cooling blankets dominated the global market owing to their high versatility. It is also available in different sizes and designs to accommodate different patient needs and medical procedures. This flexibility makes them suitable for various clinical settings and patient populations.

Cardiology is the Leading Application Segment

Cardiology is the leading segment in terms of application due to the increasing prevalence of heart diseases. In addition, targeted temperature management, also known as therapeutic hypothermia, is a medical technique used to control body temperature in patients after cardiac arrest or cardiac surgery. Medical cooling systems are crucial in achieving and maintaining the desired target temperature, vital for patient outcomes and neurological recovery.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on healthcare infrastructure. North America is known for its technological advancements and innovation in the medical field. The region has a strong presence in research and development activities, leading to the development of advanced medical cooling systems and techniques.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Medical Cooling Systems market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Medical Cooling Systems.

Key Developments in Medical Cooling Systems Market

In August 2022, Parker-Hannifin (PH) closed Meggitt Deal and expanded in the UK.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/medical-cooling-systems-market

Key Questions Answered in Medical Cooling Systems Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Medical Animation Market

Global Radiodermatitis Market

Global Sleep Tech Devices Market

Global Orthopaedic Software Market

Global Neuroendoscopy Devices Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com