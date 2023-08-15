Mastering Product Shelf Life Determination Webinar

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stability Studies and Estimating Shelf Life Webinar" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Manufacturers of foods, drugs, consumer goods, and other products must determine the shelf life of their products so that customers know when the product can be expected to perform as intended. Many approaches are available to quantify the "shelf life" and the method(s) chosen often depend on the testing time available.

This webinar discusses the steps to design a stability study and analyze the results to estimate the product's shelf life. The use of regression models to model the relationship between the response variable(s) and time are presented. Models useful for describing non-linear degradation over time are also presented.

Additionally, methods for handling non-normal response data are also discussed. The use of accelerating variables to shorten the study time and the models required are presented. Finally approaches for including the affect of other variables on shelf life (such as packaging type, storage conditions) are presented.

The webinar includes several examples and case studies to illustrate the methods discussed. Datasets will be provided to the class participants so they can follow along with the instructor, as desired. The datasets will be provided in Minitab and Excel formats (The analyses will be performed in this webinar using Minitab).

Who Should Attend:

The target audience includes personnel involved in product/process development and manufacturing

R&D Personnel

Product Development Personnel

Quality Personnel

Lab Testing Personnel

Operations / Production Managers

Quality Assurance Managers, Engineers

Process or Manufacturing Engineers or Managers

Program or Product Managers

Agenda

Session I - 80 Minutes (including 10-minute break)

Planning a Stability Study (Study Objectives, Identifying Resources) Basic Statistics Determining Performance Specifications Defining & Determining Shelf Life Confidence Levels Importance of Adequate Measurement Systems Life Data Analysis Approach for Determining Shelf Life

Session II - 80 Minutes (including 10-minute break)

Life Data Analysis Approach for Determining Shelf Life (cont'd)

Life Data Analysis with Accelerated Aging

Regression Modeling (Linear and Non-Linear) to Assess Stability/Shelf Life

Session III - 80 Minutes (including 20 minutes for Q&A)

Pooling Batches for Stability Studies

Validating Model Assumptions

Methods for Handing Non-Normal Response Data

Introduction to Accelerated Stability Testing

Accelerated Stress Factors and Models

Sample Size Implications and Guidelines

Modeling Shelf Life as a function of other predictors (packaging type, storage conditions, etc.)

