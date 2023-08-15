Alpha Residential Recognized in Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies for Third Consecutive Year; Retains Top 10 spot in Pittsburgh Area

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. revealed today that Alpha Residential has made the Inc. 5000 list for the third year with a three-year revenue growth of 173 percent. Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.



“Our team is honored to be recognized in the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year,” said Jide Famuagun, CEO and Founder. “Like many companies on this list, we have had to navigate and adapt to the challenging and changing market conditions while keeping our commitments to our partners, investors, and employees. I am very proud of our team.”

Alpha Residential ranked #769 and #1945 on the Inc. 5000 list in the last two consecutive years and is still recognized as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing companies for the Pittsburgh-area companies.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

The Inc. 5000 announcement follows Alpha Residential’s recent ground-breaking ceremony for its latest multifamily development project – Apex Newbury in Bridgeville, PA.

More information about the Inc. 5000 and a complete list of results and company profiles can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23, 2023.

About Alpha Residential

Alpha Residential is a Pittsburgh-based real estate investment firm with in-house teams that acquire and develop multifamily communities in select Midwest and Southeast markets. The firm aims to champion prosperity for its investors, employees, and residents through real estate investments. As of July 2023, the firm owns 20+ communities in strategic growth markets. For additional information, please visit www.alpharesidential.com.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced yearly since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contact

Lola Soyebo Harris

Media Relations

412-212-0665

press@alpharesidential.com