Questex’s International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conference Celebrates 25 Years of Bringing Spa and Wellness Professionals Together with Self-Care Brands

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Florida, the most influential gathering of spa and wellness professionals in the Southeast, today announces registration for the 25th event is now open. IECSC Florida will be held at the Palm Beach Convention Center in Florida, October 15-16, 2023. Register here.



IECSC Florida will offer a valuable conference program curated by sister brand American Spa with more than 30 classes that provide abundant opportunities for personal and professional growth through deeper understanding, essential technical skills, and a heightened knowledge base. Tracks include business management, client relationships and retail, esthetics, health & wellness, makeup & beauty enhancements, and social media & marketing. The full-day Advanced Business Workshop is specially designed for current and aspiring spa owners who want to grow or build their businesses. Plus, select conference classes offer continuing education units. Each conference class is available at a fee and includes a 2-day Exhibit Hall pass at no additional charge.

IECSC Florida is known for its robust education program. In addition to the conference, 45 free product-focused classes presented by exhibitors will be available and included with an Exhibit Hall pass. Also included with an Exhibit Hall pass is access to free continuing education (CE) hours opportunity, a $19.99 value for no additional charge.

View the complete schedule.

"The International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference is the go-to resource for spa professionals seeking valuable advice on expanding their businesses and maintaining a leading position within this fiercely competitive industry. This event provides a comprehensive package encompassing the Exhibit Hall, top-tier education, networking prospects, and empowering moments to embrace the 'Say Yes to You' initiative we have consistently advocated throughout the year. It's a mindset we encourage our audience to adopt, ensuring they recognize their significance and contributions to our industry and their clients,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Event and Partnership Director, Beauty & Spa Industry, Questex.

In the Exhibit Hall, IECSC Florida will present a new show floor experience called the Healthy You Pavilion, showcasing wellness and self-care brands and new incremental revenue opportunities for spa owners. In addition, hundreds of top brands in the skincare and wellness industry will be exhibiting and selling at professional-only pricing including Celluma, Circadia, DermaJEM, Dermalogica, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Farmhouse Fresh, Hydrafacial, Skin Act, Skin Script and Procell Therapies. View the full exhibitor list.

IECSC Florida takes place October 15-16, 2023 at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Register here. Register for three conference classes to save $15.

Stay connected with IECSC Florida on Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and presented by America Spa, IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Jennifer Rosen

Group Marketing Director – Wellness & Travel

jrosen@questex.com