Charles Dhanaraj named Academic Director of the Doctor of Business Administration Program

Atlanta, Georgia, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business has appointed Charles Dhanaraj as academic director of its Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program. In this role, Dhanaraj’s responsibilities include enhancing Robinson’s global reputation for producing practitioner-researchers working as senior-level decision-makers in business as graduates of the college’s professional doctoral program. Additionally, he will serve as a professor in Robinson’s Institute of International Business.

Bringing with him decades of experience as an academic leader, Dhanaraj has taught in institutions across the world, spanning countries such as India, Singapore, Canada, Switzerland, and the U.S. He joins Robinson from the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business where he was the Piccinati Endowed Chair and chair of the management department.

Dhanaraj has won multiple awards for his research and teaching. Notably, he is an elected Fellow of the Academy of International Business. His research focuses on strategic partnerships, innovation, leadership, and the global impact of digitalization. He has published in top academic journals, including Strategic Management Journal, Journal of International Business Studies, Academy of Management Review, and Harvard Business Review, and he has written several award-winning cases that are used in classrooms across the globe.

“Charles has a strong background in global leadership and strategic partnerships, and he possesses a genuine enthusiasm for guiding our DBA students to the next level of their careers,” said Richard D. Phillips, dean of the Robinson College. “He will be an excellent academic leader to advance the DBA program’s curricular innovations, research initiatives, and collaborations with the business community.”

“I am thrilled to take on this role. Robinson’s DBA program is already strong and it is positioned to become the preeminent program in the industry with global reach, building outstanding practitioner-scholars capable of transforming their businesses by advancing a scientific mindset and impacting business school scholarship,” said Dhanaraj. “I eagerly anticipate contributing to the next phase of growth for the program and Robinson.”

Dhanaraj earned his doctorate in international strategy from Western University in Ontario, winning the best thesis award from the Academy of Management. He received an MBA from Wilfrid Laurier University in Ontario, a Master of Engineering from Memorial University of Newfoundland, and a Bachelor of Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology.

He succeeds Regents’ Professor Lars Mathiassen, who was the inaugural academic director of the DBA program.

