Extensiv Climbs to No. 2816 on the Inc. 5000 in 2023, Marking Its Fourth Appearance with a Three-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 189 Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. revealed today that Extensiv —delivering omnichannel software solutions for warehouse, inventory, and order management— ranks No. 2816 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



“Extensiv offers the industry’s most comprehensive platform for omnichannel fulfillment, from shopping cart to delivery,” said Aaron Stead, President of Extensiv. “Brands and third-party logistics providers (3PLs) increasingly rely on Extensiv to grow their business and exceed the skyrocketing expectations of modern customers. Our continued rise on the Inc. 5000, increasing our position by nearly 1,000 places over a year, validates our vision and ability to deliver tangible and transformative results to brands, warehouses, and 3PLs worldwide.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate was an astonishing 2,238 percent. This year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

The Inc. 5000 honor follows a year of significant momentum where Extensiv achieved major milestones, including:

Unified fulfillment software for brands and 3PLs: Extensiv launched the industry’s first unified omnichannel fulfillment platform that centralizes information for 3PLs and brands. Over the past year, Extensiv has contributed to growth, innovation, and community development in the supply chain industry.

Accelerated innovation: Extensiv released a series of industry-first innovations as part of its omnichannel solutions strategy. The company launched the Extensiv Fulfillment Marketplace (a list of pre-vetted fulfillment partners best suited to merchants looking to find a new 3PL or 3PLs looking to build a 4PL network); Extensiv Network Manager (a way to help small and mid-sized 3PLs partner with geographically complementary 3PLs to offer distributed fulfillment services); and the Extensiv Labor Analytics (a business intelligence tool that gives 3PLs real-time data and visibility into historical trends to provide actionable insights on individual and team performance).

