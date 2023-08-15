Cinnaholic is ROLLing into the Township Shopping Centre in southeast Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rolls, brownies, cookies, gluten-free options – oh, my! Cinnaholic, the gourmet cinnamon roll bakery, is opening a new location in southeast Calgary on Friday, August 18. The franchise’s third bakery is located in Township Shopping Centre (80 Longview Common SE), Calgary’s popular new shopping destination.



Cinnaholic is the original, gourmet cinnamon roll bakery, acclaimed for serving “create your own” cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats like made from scratch brownies, cookies and edible cookie dough. Cinnaholic offers something to satisfy every sweet tooth, with products that are fresh baked and 100% vegan, dairy & lactose free, egg-free and cholesterol-free.

“Both of our Cinnaholic locations in Calgary have experienced overwhelming support since opening,” said Robby Teja, president, Cinnaholic Calgary. “We are thrilled to be opening our third location in the Township Shopping Centre to conveniently serve our loyal customers with more mouth-watering cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats, made with the highest quality, animal-free ingredients.”

Cinnaholic is inviting Calgarians to quench their cravings and visit the new location at a grand opening event on Friday, August 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the event, Cinnaholic will be serving up $2 cinnamon rolls* and the chance to win some amazing prizes, including FREE cinnamon rolls for a year, Apple AirPods, a 55-inch TV or a gift card voucher from Leela Eco Spa**!

The franchise will follow this exciting opening with two more Cinnaholic locations, including one in Airdrie.

For more information on Cinnaholic Township Shopping Centre’s grand opening on August 18, visit the event page. To enter for a chance to win FREE cinnamon rolls for a year, click here!

*Limit ONE $2 Roll per customer, per visit. All additional orders are regular price. Must be present at the time of purchase, ages 3 and up. No call-in orders. Offer not valid with any other discounts or offers.

**Maximum of one prize ballot per purchase on August 18, 2023.

About Cinnaholic

Cinnaholic’ s mission is to solve everyone’s dessert cravings, serving create-your-own cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats like made from scratch brownies, cookies, and edible cookie dough. Select from over 20 unique frosting flavors and a variety of fresh and decadent toppings for your cinnamon roll. Mix and match flavors to create a new experience every visit! Cinnaholic believes in using the highest quality ingredients. All products are fresh-baked and 100% vegan, dairy & lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free. Cinnaholic has over 80 locations across Canada and the U.S. Visit www.cinnaholic.ca to learn more.

Media Contact

Kelsey Wilson

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

C: 403.471.1284

E: kwilson@brooklinepr.com