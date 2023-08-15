How Will the Infertility Treatment Market Transform Itself into a USD 3.10 Billion Powerhouse by 2032?

Vancouver, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergen research is one of the pioneers in providing strategic insights for emerging and disruptive technologies which are supposed to show exponential growth in the near future., has released a report that delves deep into the dynamic landscape of the infertility treatment market . The field of Infertility Treatment has seen significant advancements and increased attention in recent years, as the prevalence of infertility issues has become a global concern. With growing awareness and the desire for parenthood, the Infertility Treatment market has expanded, offering a range of innovative solutions to address this pressing issue. The utilization of cutting-edge medical technologies and data-driven insights is transforming the landscape of infertility care, providing hope and possibilities for individuals and couples struggling with fertility challenges.



Infertility treatment refers to the medical interventions, procedures, and therapies designed to address and overcome difficulties in achieving pregnancy for individuals or couples who are unable to conceive naturally. Infertility is typically diagnosed when a couple has been actively trying to conceive for a specified period without success, usually for a year or more of regular unprotected intercourse.

According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the global market for infertility treatments was valued at USD 1.53 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow steadily at a rate of 8.1% during the projected period. Major drivers influencing market revenue growth include the expansion of fertility clinics on a global scale, the decline in fertility rates, technological improvements, an increase in medical tourism due to affordable treatment alternatives, and the usage of reproductive treatment options by single parents and same-sex couples.

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 1.53 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 8.1% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 3.10 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, procedure, patient type, end-use and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Ferring B.V., Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG, Abbott, Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., Livzon, Zydus Group, Oxolife, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Mankind Pharma Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

The global infertility treatment market is fairly fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized players accounting for majority market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective solutions. Some major companies included in the global infertility treatment market report are:

Strategic Development

On 15th July 2023, FertiliCare Innovations, a trailblazer in the field of reproductive healthcare, introduced a transformative advancement in the Infertility Treatment market – FertiGenix. This groundbreaking solution is set to reshape the landscape of infertility care, catering to the diverse challenges faced by individuals and couples seeking to overcome fertility obstacles.

FertiGenix is a comprehensive and cutting-edge platform designed to address the multifaceted aspects of infertility treatment. It goes beyond conventional approaches, offering a range of innovative features that elevate the effectiveness, personalization, and overall experience of infertility care. This solution is tailored to meet the unique needs of patients while leveraging the latest advancements in reproductive medicine.

What Drives the Infertility Treatment Market?

The global prevalence of infertility has been on the rise due to factors such as delayed parenthood, lifestyle changes, environmental influences, and underlying health conditions. As more individuals and couples face fertility issues, the demand for infertility treatment options grows.

The trend of couples delaying parenthood for career or personal reasons has led to a higher proportion of individuals seeking fertility treatment as they age. Advanced maternal and paternal age is associated with increased fertility challenges, boosting the demand for assisted reproductive technologies (ART) and other infertility treatments.

The continuous innovation and refinement of ART, such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), and preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), have significantly improved success rates and expanded the scope of infertility treatments. These technological advancements attract individuals and couples seeking effective solutions.

Increased awareness about infertility, along with a reduction in the stigma associated with seeking infertility treatment, has led more people to explore fertility options. Educational campaigns, media coverage, and online resources have contributed to this growing awareness.

What Challenges Constrain the Infertility Treatment Market?

Infertility treatments, especially advanced procedures like IVF and genetic screening, can be expensive. The cost of multiple treatment cycles, medications, and additional services can become a significant financial burden for patients. Limited insurance coverage for infertility treatments in some regions further exacerbates this challenge.

While the success rates of infertility treatments have improved over the years, they are not guaranteed for every individual or couple. The unpredictability of treatment outcomes can be emotionally and mentally taxing for patients, leading to disappointment and increased financial strain.

Access to infertility treatments may be limited in certain geographic regions, particularly in low-resource areas or countries with restrictive healthcare systems. This lack of access can disproportionately affect individuals with limited financial means, reducing their chances of receiving necessary treatments.

Ethical dilemmas surrounding assisted reproductive technologies (ART), such as embryo selection, egg and sperm donation, and surrogacy, raise important moral and societal questions. Balancing reproductive autonomy with ethical considerations is an ongoing challenge in the field.

Unveiling Geographic Patterns in the Infertility Treatment Market

Currently, North America stands as a prominent player in the global Infertility Treatment market, with a significant share of the industry. This dominance can be attributed to the region's advanced medical facilities, well-established regulatory frameworks, and a higher level of healthcare awareness. The presence of renowned fertility clinics, access to cutting-edge assisted reproductive technologies (ART), and a culture of openness to fertility treatments contribute to North America's market leadership.

Within Europe, several countries emerge as major revenue generators in the Infertility Treatment market. The United Kingdom, Germany, and France are at the forefront of technological adoption and digital transformation initiatives, which extends to the field of reproductive healthcare. These nations prioritize healthcare innovation, research, and patient-centered care, fostering an environment conducive to the growth of the Infertility Treatment market.

The Asia Pacific region is poised for substantial growth in the Infertility Treatment market and is anticipated to outpace other regions during the forecast period. Rapidly developing economies, such as China and India, are witnessing a significant rise in demand for infertility treatments due to multiple factors, including urbanization, changing lifestyles, delayed parenthood, and increasing awareness about fertility options. Japan and Australia also contribute to the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global infertility treatment market based on product, procedure, patient type, end-use and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Microscopes Media & Consumables Accessories



Procedures Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Assisted Reproductive Technology Artificial Insemination Fertility Surgeries



Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Female Infertility Treatment Male Infertility Treatment



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Fertility Centers Hospitals & Surgical Clinics Cryobanks Other End-use



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Closing Statement

The Infertility Treatment market is poised for remarkable growth, fueled by the rising demand for effective reproductive solutions, improved patient outcomes, and increased awareness regarding fertility issues. As couples and individuals seek advanced options to overcome infertility challenges, the integration of cutting-edge technology and evidence-based approaches is becoming essential. Leading fertility treatment providers, including established names like CCRM Fertility, IVIRMA Global, and CARE Fertility Group, are driving innovation and expanding their services, driving the market towards a projected value of USD 3.10 Billion by 2030, with a notable CAGR of 8.1%.

