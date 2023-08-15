Professional Skincare Market to Surpass 196.2 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Growing Wellness and Self-Care Trends

Westford,USA, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the professional skincare market gains momentum with the aging population's pursuit of youthful skin. The rising demand for anti-aging products and treatments fuels the adoption of professional skincare offerings.

Browse In-Depth TOC on the "Professional Skincare Market"

Pages - 260

Tables - 152

Figures - 78

Rapid urbanization exposes individuals to pollution and environmental stressors, driving demand for products that address these concerns in the professional skincare market. Professional skincare offerings, enriched with advanced ingredients, cater to consumers seeking protection and restoration against the challenges posed by urban living and its impact on skin health.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/professional-skincare-market

Prominent Players in the Professional Skincare Market

L'Oréal S.A.

Unilever PLC

The Procter & Gamble Company

Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Shiseido Company Limited

Beiersdorf AG

Clarins Group

Kao Corporation

The Body Shop International Limited

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Amorepacific Corporation

Avon Products Inc.

Coty Inc.

Revlon Inc.

Mary Kay Inc.

Elizabeth Arden Inc.

Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Chanel S.A.

Powder and Lotion Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to their Convenience and Versatility

Powder and lotion segment experiences rapid growth in the professional skincare market due to their convenience and versatility. Consumers seek easy-to-use products that integrate seamlessly into their skincare routines. Powder formulations offer customization, while lotions provide hydration and targeted treatment, driving the segment's expansion.

Europe emerges as the fastest-growing region in the professional skincare market due to its strong emphasis on skincare, beauty, and wellness. Increasing consumer awareness, advanced skincare technologies, and a culture of self-care drive the demand for professional-grade skincare products and treatments, propelling the region's growth.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/professional-skincare-market

Creams Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Versatile and Effective Skincare Solutions

Creams segment asserts dominance in the professional skincare market due to its versatile and effective solutions. Cream-based products offer various formulations catering to skin concerns, including anti-aging, moisturization, and sun protection. Their adaptability and popularity contribute to the segment's leading position.

Asia Pacific is dominant in the professional skincare market due to its beauty-conscious population and robust skincare culture. Rising disposable incomes, evolving beauty standards, and increasing demand for effective skincare solutions fuel the region's prominence.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the professional skincare market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Professional Skincare Market

In 2022,the collaboration between Estée Lauder companies and NYKAA led to the establishment of BEAUTY&YOU INDIA, aimed at fostering the growth of aspiring Indian beauty entrepreneurs in the next generation.

In 2022,Medpeel introduced a fresh skincare collection to enhance skincare routines. The lineup encompasses a skin-balancing cleansing gel, exfoliating scrub, hyaluronic serum, dark spot corrector, eye cream, daily moisturizer, and firming ceramide cream, catering to diverse skincare needs.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/professional-skincare-market

Key Questions Answered in Professional Skincare Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Colour Cosmetics Market

Global Personal Hygiene Market

Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market

Global Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market

Global CBD Skin Care Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com