Water Soluble Polymers Market to Surpass 54.33 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Applications across Various Industries

Westford,USA, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the use of water soluble polymers in water treatment plants to remove suspended solids and contaminants from water has witnessed a significant rise in the water soluble polymers market. These polymers play a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency of water treatment processes by facilitating the aggregation and precipitation of suspended particles, leading to improved water quality.

Water-soluble polymers are a class of polymer substances that can readily dissolve in water, resulting in diverse solutions or alterations in physical properties. As a result, these polymers find wide-ranging applications in aqueous environments, offering benefits such as thickening, dispersion, coagulation, reduction, and emulsification in the water soluble polymers market.

Prominent Players in Water Soluble Polymers Market

BASF SE

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

AkzoNobel N.V.

SNF Group

Nitta Gelatin Inc.

CP Kelco

The Dow Chemical Company

Solvay SA

Arkema Group

LG Chem Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Kemira Oyj

Anhui Sunsing Chemicals Co. Ltd.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Shandong Polymer Biochemicals Co. Ltd.

Gelymar SA

China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina)

Polyacrylamide Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Increasing Consumption in Pulp

Polyacrylamide emerged as the largest segment in the water soluble polymers market. This segment is poised for significant growth over the forecast period, driven by increasing consumption in pulp, paper, and drilling activities.

The markets in the North America are projected to witness significant growth in the water soluble polymers market, with a CAGR of over 4.5% in 2022. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the shale gas boom and the thriving pharmaceuticals and food and beverage sectors in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Pharmaceutical Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to their Diverse Range of Applications

Pharmaceutical segment holds a significant share of the water soluble polymers market. Water-soluble polymers play a crucial role in the pharmaceutical sectorowing to their diverse range of applications. They are extensively utilized as hydrogels, blood-compatible materials, viscosity-increasing components, eye lubricants in eye drops, and the production of hard and soft capsules, among others.

Regional markets inthe Asia Pacific hold a substantial share in the water soluble polymers market, primarily driven by the rapid expansion of major industrial sectors within emerging economies such as India and China. In addition, the growth of industries such as pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, and oil and gas in these countries significantly contributes to the market's upward trajectory in the region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the watersoluble polymers market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Water Soluble Polymers Market

Recently, BASF and Nippon Paint China, a leading coatings manufacturer, collaboratively introduced eco-friendly industrial packaging adopted by Nippon Paint's dry-mixed mortar series products. The packaging material incorporates BASF's water-based acrylic dispersion called Joncryl High-Performance Barrier (HPB) as the barrier material. This innovative solution improves protection and durability for Nippon Paint's dry mortar products in the industry.

Kemira Oyj, a chemical company, announced the commencement of full-scale production for its newly developed polyacrylamide polymer derived from biobased feedstock in 2022. This breakthrough polymer is produced using sustainable raw materials and represents a significant step towards environmentally friendly solutions. The first commercial volumes of the polyacrylamide polymer were shipped to one of the wastewater treatment plants operated by Helsinki Region Environmental Services (HSY) for trials and evaluation.

