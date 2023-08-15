The robot operating system market is valued at USD 581 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1,082 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2028

New York, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Robot Operating System Market by Robot Type, Application, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807840/?utm_source=GNW

The complex design of modular robots and controlling electronics is one of the major restraints in the market’s growth.



SCARA robot is expected to grow with significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The SCARA robots fall under the Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm or Selective Compliance Articulated Robot Arm.Mostly, the parallel axis jointed robots are termed SCARA robots.



Owing to the parallel-axis joint layout, the arm is slightly compliant in the X-Y direction but rigid in the Z direction, and hence, these robots are selectively compliant. The SCARA robots are ideal for the workflow where high-speed operations and confined workspaces are required.



Collaborative robots to account for significantly high CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for collaborative robots is expected grow with signifincantly high CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of collaborative robots have been increased in the recet years as it is very safein performing light day to day tast and is compatible with sensors, vision systems among others.



Domestic and personal robotics is expected to have a significant market share during the forecast period.

The domestic & personal robotics market includes service robots and personal assistant robot companions, among others.The service robot’s robot operating system is employed to create service robots that assist with household chores such as cleaning, cooking, and organizing.



By utilizing robot operating system libraries for navigation, perception, and manipulation, these robots can navigate around the home, recognize objects, interact with the environment, and perform specific tasks.



India to grow with the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

The market for robot operating systems in India is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Many foreign manufacturers are setting up their manufacturing facilities in India as the Indian government levies high import tariffs on automotive vehicles and electronics.



KIA Motors (South Korea) has invested in India to manufacture cars for sale within the country. Apple Inc. (US) has decided to manufacture smartphones in India with investments from Wistron (Taiwan) and Foxconn (China). Due to the large scale of operations, warehousing and packaging automation in India represents another opportunity for the market.

The report profiles key players in the robot operating system market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report include ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), FANUC (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Denso (Japan), Microsoft (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), Universal Robotics (Denmark), Clearpath Robots (Canada), iRobot Corporation (US), Apart from these, Pal Robotics (Spain), Robotnik (Spain), Rethink Robotics (Germany), Stanley Innovation (US), Husarion (Poland), Nanobiotix (Germany), Shadow Robot (UK), Yamaha Motor (Japan), Estun Automation (China), Shibaura Machine (Japan), Hirata Corporation (Japan), Techman Robot (Taiwan), Franka Emika (Germany), Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany), and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan)



