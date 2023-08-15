Anatomic Pathology Market to Surpass 65.54 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Widespread Utilization of Clinical Biomarkers

Westford,USA, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global anatomic pathology market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period, primarily owing to the widespread utilization of clinical biomarkers in determining the pathogenesis of diseases at a molecular level. This advancement empowers pathologists to gain deeper insights into the underlying mechanisms of diseases and make more informed clinical decisions.

Anatomic pathology is a medical specialty that examines and diagnoses diseases by analyzing tissues and organs at various levels, including microscopic, macroscopic, immunologic, biochemical, and molecular levels. This field is crucial in identifying and understanding the nature of diseases through comprehensive examination techniques in the anatomic pathology market. Anatomic pathology typically requires the expertise of a physician who has received specialized training in pathological diagnosis.

Hospital Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the High Hospitalization Rate among Patients

Hospital segment emerged as the dominant anatomic pathology market share holder in the field of anatomic pathology. This segment is also expected to witness a robust growth rate throughout the forecast period and maintain its position of dominance. The high hospitalization rate of patients across different medical conditions, coupled with a significant number of frequent readmissions, is a key driving factor for the growth of this segment globally.

The markets inNorth America have emerged as the leading region in terms of revenue share in the anatomic pathology market, primarily owing to several key factors. One significant factor is the presence of major players in the industry, who have contributed to the development and advancement of anatomic pathology technologies. Additionally, the region benefits from supportive government initiatives to enhance the training of pathological programs, ensuring a skilled workforce.

Disease Diagnosis Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Wide-Ranging Applications of Anatomic Pathology

Disease diagnosis segment dominated the anatomic pathology market in 2022, holding the largest market share. This can be attributed to the wide-ranging applications of anatomic pathology in disease diagnosis and the escalating prevalence of various chronic disorders such as cancer. Accurately diagnosing diseases is crucial for effective treatment and management, driving the demand for anatomic pathology services.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific region are projected to witness substantial growth in the anatomic pathology market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to multiple factors, including the rising senior population and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases across the region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the anatomic pathology market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Anatomic Pathology Market

Roche, a renowned healthcare company, recently introduced the VENTANA DP 600 slide scanner, a cutting-edge digital pathology solution. This advanced technology has significantly contributed to precision diagnostics, enhancing patient care. The VENTANA DP 600 slide scanner enables pathologists to digitize and analyze pathology slides highly and efficiently, facilitating accurate diagnoses and personalized treatment decisions.

EmeritusDX, a rapidly growing cancer diagnostics and information company, made a strategic acquisition. They acquired Freedom Pathology Partners, a reputable provider of Anatomic Pathology, Fluorescence in situ Hybridization (FISH), and Molecular testing services. This acquisition aimed to expand EmeritusDX's national presence and strengthen its capabilities in delivering comprehensive diagnostic solutions.

