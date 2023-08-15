The global market for food certification was valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7%

New York, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Certification Market by Type, Application, Risk Category and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05404286/?utm_source=GNW

during the forecast period. The factors like rising global demand for food certifications is contributing towards to growth of the market.



The Escalation of Foodborne Illnesses Fuels the Growth of the Food Certification Market.



Food certification is increasingly important and experiencing significant growth due to several key reasons.Firstly, in today’s globalized world, where food products are sourced and distributed across multiple countries, ensuring the safety and quality of food has become a paramount concern.



Food certification provides a reliable mechanism to verify that food products meet established standards and regulations, reducing the risk of contamination, foodborne illnesses, and other health hazards.According to a report released by the World Health Organization (WHO) in May 2022, approximately 600 million individuals, which is nearly 1 in 10 people worldwide, become ill due to consuming contaminated food, leading to 420,000 deaths annually.



Considering this information, the influence on the food certification market is expected to be significant.With such alarming statistics highlighting the global impact of foodborne diseases, there will likely be an increased demand for stringent food safety measures and certifications.



Consumers will become more conscious and demanding about the safety and quality of the food they consume. As a result, food certification bodies will play a crucial role in ensuring that food products meet the required standards and are free from contamination.



North America is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

North America, particularly the United States and Canada, has established strict regulatory standards for food safety and quality. Organizations such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) enforce regulations to ensure that food products meet specific standards. These regulations drive the demand for food certification as businesses strive to comply with these requirements. Also, North American consumers are increasingly conscious about the quality and safety of the food they consume. There is a growing demand for organic, non-GMO, allergen-free, and sustainably sourced products. Food certification programs, such as USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified, provide consumers with assurance that the food they purchase meets specific standards. This consumer demand fuels the need for food certification services. These factors collectively contribute to the significant influence of the North American region on the food certification market.



ISO 22000 is gaining rapid popularity in the food certification market across the globe.



ISO 22000 certification is crucial for food industries due to its significance in ensuring food safety and quality management systems.This certification standardizes the processes and procedures within a food organization, promoting the implementation of robust food safety practices and risk management techniques.



By obtaining ISO 22000 certification, food industries demonstrate their commitment to meeting internationally recognized standards, instilling confidence in consumers, regulators, and business partners.The importance of ISO 22000 certification extends beyond ensuring the safety of food products.



It also drives the food certification market by creating a competitive advantage for certified organizations.Many consumers are becoming more aware and conscious of the food they consume, demanding transparency and quality assurance.



ISO 22000 certification provides a tangible proof of a company’s commitment to food safety, giving them a significant edge over non-certified competitors. Thus, it plays a vital role in the food certification market by promoting standardized practices and meeting the growing demands of consumers and global supply chains.



The high-risk foods dominated the market for food certification by value.



The food certification market plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and quality of food products consumed by people worldwide.Among the various categories of food products, high-risk food products stand out as a dominant force in driving the demand for food certification.



High-risk food products encompass a range of items, including perishable goods, processed foods, and products susceptible to contamination or spoilage.The stringent certification requirements imposed on these products are justified by the potential risks they pose to public health and safety.



Certification bodies employ a comprehensive approach to assess high-risk food products, encompassing factors such as facility hygiene, manufacturing processes, ingredient sourcing, and storage conditions.These measures ensure that the products meet stringent quality standards and adhere to regulatory guidelines.



The certification process also involves regular audits, inspections, and testing to ensure ongoing compliance.



The ‘free-from’ foods by application of the global food certification market is projected to grow at a higher rate from 2023 to 2028.

Free-from’ foods play a significant role in the food certification market due to the increasing demand for specialized dietary options and the growing awareness of food allergies, intolerances, and dietary restrictions. The term "free-from" refers to products that are free from certain ingredients or allergens commonly found in foods. ‘Free-from’ foods include gluten-free, palm-oil- free, and GMO-free or lactose-free foods. This category also includes food certification for organic and vegan foods. These food products are considered under the high-growth category due to the development of the health and wellness market. The increase in demand for ‘free-from’ foods is attributed to the changing consumer perspective and awareness regarding the health benefits of ‘free-from’ foods. ’Free-from’ certifications can help food businesses comply with regulatory requirements and food labeling laws. These certifications provide assurance that the products have undergone rigorous testing and meet the specified criteria for allergen avoidance. The increasing demand for ’free-from’ certified foods has led to the development of various food certification programs. These programs help consumers make informed choices and enable food businesses to cater to specific dietary needs, driving growth in the food certification market.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the food certification market:

• By Value Chain: Supply Side – 58.0%, Demand Side - 42.0%

• By Designation: Managers – 21.0%, CXOs – 29.0%, and Executives- 50.0%

• By Region: North America – 34.0%, Europe – 37.0%, Asia Pacific -16.0%, RoW – 13.0%



Key Market Players

DEKRA (Germany), SGS (Switzerland), Intertek (UK), AsureQuality (New Zealand), and Bureau Veritas (France) are among the key players in the global food certification market.



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the food certification market by Type (ISO 22000, BRC, IFS, SQF, Halal, Kosher, ‘Free-From,’ other types), by Risk Factor (High-Risk, Low-Risk), by Application (Meat, Poultry & Seafood products, Dairy Products, Infant Food Products, Bakery & Confectionery Products, Beverages, ‘Free-From’ Foods and Other applications), by Supply Chain (Growers, Manufacturers, Retailers, and Other Suppliers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Rest of the World).The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the food certification market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products, and services; key strategies; contracts, partnerships, and agreements.New product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the food certification market.



Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the food certification market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall food certification market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Increase in the number of food recall cases), restraints (Lack of infrastructure and financial support for food safety and security in developing countries), opportunities (Increase in budget allocation and expenditure to ensure food safety), and challenges (Instances of false labeling and certifications among companies) influencing the growth of the food certification market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the food certification market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the food certification market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the food certification market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like include SGS (Switzerland), DNV (Norway), Lloyd’s Register (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), Control Union Certifications (Netherlands), among others in the food certification market strategies.

