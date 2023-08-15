Groundworks® Earns Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company Honor for the Seventh Consecutive Year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Groundworks ®, the nation’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company, has once again been named on the annual Inc. 5000 list. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. This marks the seventh consecutive year that Groundworks has received this highly competitive, distinguished honor that recognizes America’s fastest growing private companies, coming in at No.1459 on the 2023 list.



"To be recognized as a leading company for the seventh year in a row is a testament to our more than 4,400 employees who work every day to help homeowners from coast to coast,” said Matt Malone, founder and chief executive officer. "This award honors the hard work ethic and dedication of everyone in our company, and the environment they create to make Groundworks better each and every day.”

The 2023 Inc. recognition comes at an apt time as Groundworks is now one of the largest organizations on the list. This year, the company has expanded their presence to California and now serves customers coast to coast.

For more information about Groundworks locations, services, and career opportunities, please visit www.groundworks.com . A complete list of the 2023 Inc. 5000, including company profiles and other details, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2023 .

About Groundworks

Groundworks®, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., is the nation’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Founded in 2016, Groundworks Companies provide residential foundation and water management solutions, including foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutter installation, and concrete lifting services, across 34 states. Groundworks’ combined brands have helped over one million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset: their homes. Groundworks operates in over 55 offices and has been named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list for seven consecutive years.

For more information about Groundworks, visit https://www.groundworks.com/ , and connect with us on, Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

