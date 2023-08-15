The post-harvest treatment market is expected to be valued USD 1.9 billion in 2022 and USD 3.1 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.7%

New York, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Post-Harvest Treatment Market by Type, Crop Type, Origin and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05297456/?utm_source=GNW

The advent of e-commerce is boosting the need for post-harvest treatments, as fresh product must be packaged and preserved in such a way that it arrives in good condition.



Fungicides is the second largest segment, by type, which is expected to retain its rank in terms of market share till 2028.



Fungicide usage during post-harvest treatment is a crucial aspect of food safety.Toxins produced by fungi can make people ill.



Fungicides aim to protect customers from foodborne illness by decreasing deterioration.Fungicides are used to reduce rotting in fruits and vegetables during post-harvest treatment.



Fungi cause decay by growing on the surface of fruits and vegetables after they have been picked. If decay is not managed, it can result in considerable output losses.



The vegetables segment is the second largest segment, based on crop type

In recent years, both governments and private corporations have boosted their investment in the vegetable sector.This investment has aided in increasing vegetable crop productivity and increasing consumer access to veggies.



Consumer desires for fresh, locally sourced, organic, and sustainable products have changed vegetable production, encouraging farmers to modify their practises appropriately.Vegetarianism, veganism, and plant-based diets, among other dietary trends and preferences, have boosted demand for vegetables and, as a result, their production.



This will further boost the market.



The Natural segment is forecasted to grow at higher CAGR.



Natural compounds with antibacterial capabilities, such as plant extracts, essential oils, and organic acids, can limit the growth of pathogens and spoilage microbes.Their use in post-harvest treatments helps to maintain food safety and improve shelf life while keeping harvested produce quality.



Stringent rules and prohibitions on synthetic chemical residues in food have led to the adoption of natural substances as post-harvest treatments alternatives. The introduction of natural alternatives to guarantee that produce fulfils safety requirements is driven by compliance with these rules.

Asia Pacific market is projected to gain largest market share during the forecast period.“

The Asia Pacific market is the largest market for post-harvest treatment. Asia Pacific is a significant exporter of fruits and vegetables, and the market for post-harvest treatment is expanding to support this trade. Post-harvest treatment increases the shelf life of fruits and vegetables, making them more exportable.



Post-harvest treatment increases the shelf life of fruits and vegetables, making them more exportable.Asia Pacific is a significant exporter of fruits and vegetables, and the market for post-harvest treatment is expanding to support this trade.



Post-harvest treatment increases the shelf life of fruits and vegetables, making them more exportable. This has led to increased utilization of the post-harvest treatment market and stimulated the growth of the post-harvest treatment market in the region.



Some Leading players profiled in this report:

• JBT (US)

• Syngenta Crop Prtection AG (Switzerland)

• Nufarm (Australia)

• AgroFresh (US)

• Bayer AG (Germany)

• BASF (Germany)

• Hazel Technologies, Inc. (US)

This research report categorizes the post-harvest treatment market by type (coatings, ethylene blockers, cleaners, fungicides, sprout inhibitors, sanitizers, and others), by crop type (fruits, vegetables and flowers & ornamentals), by origin (natural and synthetic), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Middle East).The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the post-harvest treatment market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions; key strategies; partnerships, agreements; new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the post-harvest treatment market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the post-harvest treatment market ecosystem is covered in this report.



The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall post-harvest treatment market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



• Analysis of key drivers (Increasing need to reduce post-harvest losses, Growing trade and demand for exotic fruits and vegetables, Increasing government support and FDI in agriculture and food sector, Availability of Wide range of crop particular products), restraints (Stringent regulations in post-harvest treatment market, Lack of infrastructure and improper post-harvest handling), opportunities (Development of organic and bio-based post-harvest products, Sustainable post-harvest treatment products to propel market), and challenges (Low awareness of post-harvest losses and product applications, Negative Perception of consumers towards chemical post-harvest treatment products) influencing the growth of the post-harvest treatment market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the post-harvest treatment market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the post-harvest treatment market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the post-harvest treatment market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product offerings of leading players like JBT (US), Syngenta Crop Prtection AG (Switzerland), Nufarm (Australia), AgroFresh (US), Bayer AG (Germany), BASF (Germany), Citrosol (Spain), Hazel Technologies, Inc. (US), Lytone Enterprise, Inc. (Taiwan), and Shandong Aoweite Biotechnology Co.,Ltd (China) among others in the post-harvest treatment market strategies.

