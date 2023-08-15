Hair Oil Market to Surpass 40.12 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Growth in Hair Care Awareness

Westford,USA, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, urbanization and evolving lifestyles in the contemporary world give rise to hair-related issues like pollution-induced damage and stress. This fosters a surge in demand for hair oils that provide protection, nourishment, and rejuvenation, thereby driving the expansion of the hair oil market .

Diverse cultural practices and haircare traditions fuel the hair oil market's demand. The rising popularity of traditional formulations and ingredients from various regions resonates with a broader consumer seeking authentic and effective haircare solutions. This trend contributes to the hair oil market's growth and diversification.

Prominent Players in the Hair Oil Market

Marico Limited

Unilever PLC

L'Oreal S.A.

Procter & Gamble Co.

The Himalaya Drug Company

Emami Limited

Dabur India Limited

Johnson & Johnson

Kao Corporation

Bio Veda Action Research Company (Biotique)

PatanjaliAyurved Limited

Henkel AG & CO. KGAA

Revlon, Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Avon Products, Inc.

Amway Corporation

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Oriflame Holding AG

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Medicated Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Increasing Hair and Scalp Health Concerns

Medicated segment experiences rapid growth in the hair oil market due to increasing hair and scalp health concerns. Medicated hair oils offer specialized solutions for dandruff, hair loss, and scalp infections. Consumers' growing awareness of hair wellness and preference for targeted treatments contribute to the segment's expansion.

North America experiences rapid growth in the hair oil market due to increasing consumer awareness of natural and holistic haircare solutions. Rising demand for organic and plant-based hair oils and the preference for clean and sustainable beauty products propel the region's hair oil market expansion.

Coconut Oil Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Widespread Popularity

Coconut oil segment emerges as dominant in the global hair oil market due to its widespread popularity and recognized benefits for hair health. Its natural nourishing properties, deep conditioning effects, and cultural significance contribute to its leading position in addressing various haircare needs and preferences.

Asia Pacific asserts dominance in the hair oil market due to its rich haircare heritage, where natural remedies and traditional practices hold significance. Rising consumer preference for natural and holistic haircare solutions and the region's vast population propel Asia Pacific's leading position in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the hair oil market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Hair Oil Market

In 2022,L’Oreal Paris unveiled the extraordinary oil smooth products, a comprehensive line featuring four offerings: shampoo, conditioner, hair serum, and a steam mask.

In 2022,Dabur India Ltd unveiled "virgin coconut oil," reinforcing its footprint in the coconut oil market and expanding its product offerings.

