Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market to Surpass 11995.7 Million by 2030 Drives Due to the Technological Advancements

Westford USA, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, adopting wearable robotic exoskeletons across diverse industries propels the market growth. Sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, and defence embrace exoskeleton technology to improve worker productivity, reduce injuries, and aid physical rehabilitation. In healthcare, exoskeletons assist patients with mobility impairments, enhancing their quality of life. Similarly, the manufacturing sector benefits from reduced worker fatigue and improved efficiency. This broad applicability across industries is driving market expansion and opening up new avenues for growth.

The increasing aging population and the need for disability support drive the global wearable robotic exoskeleton market. As the proportion of elderly individuals rises, the demand for exoskeletons as assistive devices to enhance mobility and maintain independence grows. Furthermore, exoskeletons find applications in medical rehabilitation, aiding patients recovering from injuries and surgeries. This rising demand from aging populations and medical institutions is anticipated to play a pivotal role in the market's sustained growth.

Prominent Players in the Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market

CYBERDYNE, INC. (Japan)

Ekso Bionics (U.S.)

Hocoma (Switzerland)

ReWalk Robotics

Rex Bionics

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Myomo Inc.

Gogoa Mobility Robots

Wandercraft

Fourier Intelligence

Focal Meditech BV

Technaid S.L.

Bioservo Technologies AB

US Bionics, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Sarcos Robotics

SuitX

Upper Body Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to their Widespread Integration

The upper body exoskeleton segment commands rapid growth in the global wearable robotic exoskeleton market. Driven by its versatility in industries like manufacturing and healthcare, upper body exoskeletons augment worker strength and aid rehabilitation. Their efficiency and expanding applications make them a swiftly advancing market segment.

North America is a dominant region in the global wearable robotic exoskeleton market. The region's advanced technological infrastructure, coupled with a strong focus on healthcare and industrial innovation, propels the adoption of exoskeletons. Favorable regulatory environment and substantial investment further solidify North America's leadership in this evolving market.

Entire Body Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Escalating Trend of Health-Conscious Snacking

The full-body exoskeleton segment dominates the global wearable robotic exoskeleton market. Its comprehensive support for various body parts offers enhanced mobility and assistance. This segment's popularity is driven by its applications in healthcare, industrial tasks, and rehabilitation, reflecting its versatile utility across different sectors.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific region is rapidly emerging as a dynamic market for wearable robotic exoskeletons. Driven by technological advancements, rising healthcare needs, and a growing aging population, the area exhibits substantial demand. Investments in research and development, coupled with expanding industrial sectors, position Asia Pacific as a critical growth hub in the global exoskeleton market.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the wearable robotic exoskeleton market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market

In June 2022, USWE Sports AB, a technology award-winning and publicly traded Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton company based in Malmö, Sweden, acquired Bend-based Giant Loop LLC, a successful Powersports brand known for its innovative off-road motorcycle soft luggage designs. The purchase agreement was signed.

In June 2022, Conklin discovered bullet-resistant Wearable Robotic Exoskeletons. The Wearable Robotic Exoskeletons, which come in different colors, appear to be a normal book-carrying case, but are lined with sewn-in armor that is capable of stopping 95% of the gun rounds used in gun-related homicides.

