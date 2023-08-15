How Will the 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Transform Itself into a USD 12.68 Billion Powerhouse by 2032?

Vancouver, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergen research is one of the pioneers in providing strategic insights for emerging and disruptive technologies which are supposed to show exponential growth in the near future., has released a report that delves deep into the dynamic landscape of the Intraoperative Imaging Market .



Intraoperative imaging refers to the use of advanced imaging technologies during surgical procedures to provide real-time visualization and guidance to surgeons. It enables surgeons to make informed decisions, improve surgical precision, and enhance patient safety. The practice involves the use of various imaging modalities, such as MRI, CT, ultrasound, and optical imaging, to obtain high-resolution images of the surgical site.

According to the report by Emergen Research, the global Intraoperative Imaging Market is projected to reach a market value of USD 3.50 Billion by 2032, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market segmentation, including market size, share, and growth rate for each segment.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 2.10 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 5.2% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 3.50 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, Application, Component, End-Use and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Canon Inc., Brainlab AG, Medtronic, IMRIS, NeuroLogica Corp., Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Carestream Health., Stryker, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Shimadzu Corporation Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global intraoperative imaging market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective intraoperative imaging solutions. Some major players included in the global intraoperative imaging market report are:

Canon Inc. Brainlab AG Medtronic IMRIS NeuroLogica Corp. Ziehm Imaging GmbH Carestream Health Stryker Koninklijke Philips N.V. Shimadzu Corporation



Strategic Development

On 4 January 2023, Invenio Imaging, Inc., a leading company in intraoperative fresh tissue imaging and AI, announced a research collaboration agreement with Johnson & Johnson to develop and validate the NIO Lung Cancer Reveal image analysis algorithm to aid physicians in evaluation of bronchoscopic lung biopsies.

In June 2022, Medtronic joined forces with GE Healthcare, a division of the American multinational conglomerate General Electric. Through this collaboration, GE Healthcare will combine clinically improved parameters to provide clinicians with precision tracking for individualized care.

What Drives the Global Intraoperative Imaging Market?

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures are key drivers for the global intraoperative imaging market. Intraoperative imaging technologies enable surgeons to visualize critical anatomical structures in real-time, reducing the risk of complications and improving surgical outcomes. This has led to a surge in the adoption of intraoperative imaging systems across various surgical specialties.

Moreover, the rising geriatric population, coupled with the increasing incidence of age-related diseases, has fueled the demand for advanced imaging technologies in surgical procedures. Intraoperative imaging allows for precise tumor localization, accurate tissue differentiation, and effective treatment planning, thereby driving market growth.

Additionally, technological advancements in imaging modalities, such as the development of portable and handheld devices, have expanded the accessibility and usability of intraoperative imaging systems. These advancements have facilitated the integration of imaging technologies into the surgical workflow, leading to improved efficiency and patient care.

What Challenges Constrain the Global Intraoperative Imaging Market?

Despite the significant growth prospects, the global intraoperative imaging market faces certain challenges that hinder its full potential. One of the major challenges is the high cost associated with the procurement and maintenance of intraoperative imaging systems. The initial investment required for these advanced technologies can be substantial, limiting their adoption, particularly in developing regions.

Furthermore, the lack of skilled healthcare professionals proficient in operating and interpreting intraoperative imaging systems poses a challenge to market growth. Adequate training and education programs are essential to ensure the effective utilization of these technologies and maximize their benefits.

Moreover, regulatory complexities and stringent approval processes for new imaging technologies can impede market growth. Compliance with regulatory standards and obtaining necessary approvals can be time-consuming and costly for manufacturers, hindering innovation and market expansion.

Unveiling Geographic Patterns in the Global Intraoperative Imaging Market

North America stands out as a prominent hub for intraoperative imaging technologies, driven by well-established healthcare infrastructure, a robust research and development landscape, and high healthcare expenditures. The region's emphasis on cutting-edge medical technologies and minimally invasive procedures has led to a substantial uptake of intraoperative imaging systems, both in major medical centers and smaller clinics.

In Europe, the intraoperative imaging market displays a steady growth trajectory, propelled by increasing awareness among healthcare professionals about the benefits of real-time imaging during surgical interventions. The presence of renowned medical device manufacturers and a growing demand for advanced surgical techniques contribute to the expansion of the market across the continent. Additionally, government initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare facilities and accessibility further bolster the adoption of intraoperative imaging solutions.

The Asia-Pacific region exhibits immense potential for intraoperative imaging market growth, fueled by a rising geriatric population, improving healthcare infrastructure, and a surging demand for better healthcare outcomes. Countries like China, India, and Japan are witnessing escalating investments in healthcare technologies, including intraoperative imaging, to cater to the mounting medical needs of their populations. As awareness about the advantages of intraoperative imaging spreads, healthcare providers in these countries are increasingly incorporating these technologies into their surgical practices.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global intraoperative imaging market on the basis of product, application, component, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Mobile C arm Computed Tomography (CT) scan Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) X-rays Intraoperative optical imaging

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Orthopedic and trauma surgery Neurosurgery Cardiovascular surgery Oncology Colorectal Spine surgery Other applications

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Software System Services

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals and diagnostic centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



Closing Statement

The Global Intraoperative Imaging Market is poised for transformative growth, driven by the increasing demand for advanced imaging technologies in surgical procedures. With the potential to revolutionize surgical precision and patient outcomes, the adoption of intraoperative imaging systems is becoming indispensable across various surgical specialties.

