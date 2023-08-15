Rackspace Technology Ranked as a Leader in Two ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem U.S. Reports for Second Year in a Row

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has been named a leader in the U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem – Managed Services 2023 and the U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem – Implementation and Integration Services 2023 due to the company’s product portfolio and competitive strategies. The ranking is the second year in a row Rackspace Technology has received the Leader ranking.



The two new U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud research reports compare the cloud industry service providers’ strengths, challenges, and competitive differentiators and rank Rackspace Technology as a leader in both managed services and implementation and integration services.

The reports evaluate the capabilities of 100 providers across five areas. Rackspace Technology has been placed as a Leader in both U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud research reports based on the company’s comprehensive product and service offerings, a strong market presence, and established competitive position. Leaders' product portfolios and competitive strategies are strongly positioned to win business in the markets covered by the study. The Leaders also represent innovative strength and competitive stability.

Both Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem leader quadrants rank service providers that offer managed services on Google Cloud. In addition, as part of their managed service solutions, providers in the leader quadrants focus on new capabilities, automation, digital engineering, and building new partnerships.

“Google Cloud has been at the forefront of envisioning futuristic solutions and is capable enough to incorporate advanced, feature-rich platforms that drive the inclusion and infusion of emerging technologies,” said D K Sinha, President of Public Cloud. “As Rackspace Technology has demonstrated with our recent launch of FAIR for Google Cloud, we will provide businesses with the expertise needed to deploy new AI capabilities safely, responsibly, and quickly can help companies accelerate their adoption of those technologies by building and managing applications so they can realize more value from Google Cloud.”

The Foundry for Generative AI by Rackspace (FAIR)

Foundry for Generative AI by Rackspace (FAIR™) for Google Cloud is a groundbreaking global practice dedicated to advancing business transformation, improving customer experience, increasing the quality of service, and accelerating value creation through the secure and pragmatic use of AI technologies using Google Cloud. FAIR has identified over 100 use cases across multiple industries and is working on several first-of-a-kind implementations for our customers across the globe. FAIR provides three unique services to help lean into the transformative power of generative AI:

FAIR Ideate : An interactive and collaborative ideation workshop that helps organizations uncover actionable use cases for generative AI with defined business impacts. AI readiness diagnostics provide critical considerations for successful AI adoption.



: An interactive and collaborative ideation workshop that helps organizations uncover actionable use cases for generative AI with defined business impacts. AI readiness diagnostics provide critical considerations for successful AI adoption. FAIR Incubate : An agile and iterative program that co-creates an enterprise's first generative AI solution. It establishes the technology stack and assesses the viability of AI, ensuring seamless integration into organizational processes.



: An agile and iterative program that co-creates an enterprise's first generative AI solution. It establishes the technology stack and assesses the viability of AI, ensuring seamless integration into organizational processes. FAIR Industrialize: A systematic effort to transform the AI solution into a product, implementing governance, defining metrics, and optimizing the AI model and Distributed Cloud Infrastructure for continuous improvement.



As a long-standing Google Cloud customer, Rackspace has used FAIR to implement Rackspace Intelligent Co-pilot for the Enterprise (Rackspace ICE™). Rackspace ICE is an AI Duet that boosts the productivity and effectiveness of go-to-market teams. It harnesses the power of AI to automate routine tasks, identify warm leads, surface relevant data and content, and provide real-time contextualized analytics for hyper-personalized customer interactions.

Rackspace is also using FAIR to develop RITA™ (Rackspace’s Intelligent Technology Assistant). RITA is an interactive chatbot that uses the latest language models to answer text IT service requests, enhance self-service capabilities for inquiries, request new hardware or software, reset forgotten passwords, and answer questions on IT and security policies. In addition, the solution links the response to the specific sections of the source documents for resolution. “When we deploy RITA, we expect an 80% decrease in tickets, making Rackers more productive while allowing us to deploy talent to other areas of IT,” said Scott Sanders, CIO for Rackspace Technology. “What's even better is that with Google’s latest innovations, we can inject language translation and easily introduce other interaction modalities into our solutions.”

Click here to read the U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem – Managed Services 2023 and the U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem – Implementation and Integration Services 2023.

Click here to learn more about FAIR for Google Cloud and unlocking limitless creativity with the power of generative AI.

ISG is a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

