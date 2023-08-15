The Global Tube and Stick Packaging Market is forecasted to grow by USD 4,528.46 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tube and Stick Packaging Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941115/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the tube and stick packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for convenience packaging, rising demand from the e-commerce industry, and a rise in demand for excellent barrier properties in packaging material.



The tube and stick packaging market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Cosmetic and oral care

• Food and beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others



By Type

• Squeeze tubes

• Twist tubes

• Cartridge

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rise in the adoption of bioplastic-based packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the tube and stick packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of paper-based tube packaging and advancements in packaging technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the tube and stick packaging market covers the following areas:

• Tube and stick packaging market sizing

• Tube and stick packaging market forecast

• Tube and stick packaging market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tube and stick packaging market vendors that include Amcor Plc, ARANOW Packaging Machinery SL, Armbrust Paper Tubes Inc., Assemblies Unlimited Inc., Berry Global Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, EPL Ltd., Hoffmann Neopac AG, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, Plastek Industries Inc., Plastube, Precision Concepts International, Sinclair and Rush Inc., Sonic Packaging Industries Inc., Technical Help in Engineering and Marketing, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and World Wide Packaging LLC. Also, the tube and stick packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

