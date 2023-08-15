ANGUILLA CULINARY EXPERIENCE RETURNS MAY 23rd TO MAY 26th, 2024

The Valley, Anguilla, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anguilla is pleased to announce that its annual Anguilla Culinary Experience (ACE) will take place from Thursday, May 23rd through Sunday, May 26th, 2024. Now entering its third year, the epicurean festival showcases why Anguilla is undoubtedly the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean. During the four days of chefs’ dinners, resort parties, beach barbeques and cooking competitions, local and international guest chefs will draw on diverse influences, as they share kitchens and pair their skills and creativity with Anguilla’s fresh fish, seafood and produce.

Tickets for ACE 2024 will go on sale in November 2023. Each year, a portion of the festival’s proceeds are used to fund educational programming for the island’s next generation of chefs, bartenders and hospitality professionals and the Anguilla National Culinary Team.

“We are delighted with Anguilla Culinary Experience’s success and how this island-wide labor of love has celebrated Anguilla’s culinary heritage, forged international connections, and raised critical financial support for Anguilla’s rising stars,” said ACE co-chair and Villa Alegria owner, Wendy Freeman. “2024 will be the best Anguilla Culinary Experience yet. We can’t wait to share a table and our beautiful island with both first-time ACE goers and returning guests.”

Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club will wow guests again when they kick off ACE 2024 with a spectacular opening night party on Thursday, May 23rd.

"We are looking forward to once again hosting the opening night of the Anguilla Culinary Experience here at Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club," said Aurora Anguilla General Manager Kevin Carty. “We are thrilled to see the continued growth of this incredible event, and it is our pleasure to help celebrate the island's impressive culinary scene."

Throughout the four days, ACE attendees can enjoy a choice of bespoke dining events, prix fixe menus and local and guest chef collaborations at Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club; Cap Juluca, a Belmond Hotel; Four Seasons Resorts & Residences Anguilla; Zemi Beach House, LXR Hotels & Resorts; Malliouhana; Veya Anguilla; Savi Beach Club; Villa Alegria and more, as well as lunch and dinner specials at participating restaurants. The ACE Beach BBQ and Basket Battle is also back for 2024 at the Anguilla Great House Beach Resort. Contestants will cook head-to-head in a mystery basket competition, while local master grillers serve up signature barbeque.

In between the main ACE events, guests can learn how to make traditional Johnny Cakes, and hike to the famous West End arch with expert guides at Quest Experiences; tour seaside bars via open-air moke with a driver; or just relax on a beach and explore Anguilla’s 35 square miles at their leisure.

“ACE has become one of the most significant events on our island calendar,” declared Stacey Liburd, Anguilla’s Director of Tourism. “Anguilla is an exceptional culinary destination with easy access and a wide range of accommodations – full-service resorts, villas, and charming small hotels – at varying price points to suit every budget. At ACE, guests can enjoy the full range of Anguilla’s amazing culinary experiences, served up with the legendary hospitality that keeps our visitors returning year after year.”

The ACE schedule and participating chefs, resorts, villas and restaurants will be announced over the coming months and event tickets will be available for purchase starting November 2023. Visit www.anguillaculinaryexperience.com to learn more about ACE and to sign up to receive updates. Email anguillaculinaryexperience@gmail.com to learn how to become an ACE sponsor.

###

About Anguilla: Tucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines, to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination. Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from three major gateways – Miami (MIA), Puerto Rico (SJU) and St. Maarten (SXM), and by private air, it’s a hop and a skip away. Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose The Crowd. Find Yourself. In Anguilla.

Attachment