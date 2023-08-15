The Global Patient Monitoring Equipment Market is forecasted to grow by USD 20.39 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.48% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Patient Monitoring Equipment Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706461/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the patient monitoring equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for remote monitoring of patients, increasing market penetration in emerging economies, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.



The patient monitoring equipment market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory care services



By Type

• Bed-side patient monitoring equipment

• Remote patient monitoring equipment



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advancements in patient monitoring equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the patient monitoring equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, new launches of patient monitoring equipment and mergers and acquisitions among market vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the patient monitoring equipment market covers the following areas:

• Patient monitoring equipment market sizing

• Patient monitoring equipment market forecast

• Patient monitoring equipment market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading patient monitoring equipment market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices Inc., BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Dexcom Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fortive Corp., General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corp., OMRON Corp., Siemens AG, Smiths Group Plc, Compumedics Ltd., and Natus Medical Inc.. Also, the patient monitoring equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706461/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________