The Global Powder Coatings Market is forecasted to grow by USD 4,191.98 million mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by very less long-term costs of powder coatings, achieving a uniform color tone throughout the metal, and increasing demand for powder coatings from the automotive industry.



The powder coatings market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Consumer appliances

• Automotive

• Architecture

• Furniture

• Others



By Type

• Thermoset

• Thermoplastic



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increased durability of powder coatings as one of the prime reasons driving the powder coatings market growth during the next few years. Also, a protective layer against corrosion, scratches/cracks, and fading and the advantages of powder coatings will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading powder coatings market vendors that include Akzo Nobel NV, American Powder Coatings Inc., Arkema Group, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems LLC., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., Covestro AG, FERRO SOUTH AFRICA PTY LTD., Fortunecoat Industries Pvt. Ltd., Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Keyland Polymer Material Sciences LLC, Liberty Coatings LLC, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Solvay SA, The Sherwin Williams Co., VITRACOAT, and Wacker Chemie AG. Also, the powder coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

