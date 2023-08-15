Veterinary Healthcare Industry’s Trending Markets – By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TBRC's comprehensive reports offer invaluable insights into the veterinary healthcare industry, aiding businesses in navigating a sector projected to grow from $261.48 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 7.5%. These reports provide a thorough understanding of the market's trajectory, encompassing factors like the anticipated increase in global meat production. With this foresight, businesses can make informed decisions and capitalize on the growth opportunities presented by the expanding veterinary healthcare market.



Secure a competitive advantage with The Business Research Company's top eleven market reports in the veterinary healthcare industry:

1. Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Global Market Report 2023





Anticipated to achieve an 8.9% CAGR, the global veterinary laboratory testing services market is set to expand from $36.19 billion in 2027, as per the veterinary laboratory testing services global market report 2023. This growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of disease epidemics in animals. For instance, a broad range of pathogens is infecting cattle, resulting in an uptick in the number of laboratory tests conducted for this segment.

2. Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Global Market Report 2023





According to TBRC’s analysis, firms within the industry are progressively directing investments towards phytogenics to enhance the efficiency of growth promoters using natural methods. Phytogenics, also known as botanicals or phytobiotics, represent plant-based feed additives employed in animal nutrition.

3. Veterinary Parasiticides Global Market Report 2023





Chewable tablets are becoming a preferred method to safeguard animals from ticks, worms, fleas, and other parasites, as per TBRC’s analysis. This approach offers convenient administration of treatments, making the process simpler. These tablets are available in two options: a beef-flavored tablet or a soft chew, enhancing both ease of use and acceptance by animals.

4. Animal Based Protein Supplements Global Market Report 2023





Projected to achieve a 9.4% CAGR, the animal-based protein supplements market is poised to reach $40.07 billion by 2027, according to animal based protein supplements global market report 2023. This growth is propelled by the rising count of health-conscious consumers, anticipated to significantly boost the demand for animal-based protein supplements in the foreseeable future.

5. Feed Premix Global Market Report 2023





As per the feed premix global market report 2023, a prominent trend in the feed premix market is the emergence of new feed ingredients. The progress in enhancing the attributes of feed constituents is expected to translate into improved qualities of feed premixes, consequently benefiting the livestock that consume them. This trend highlights the industry's focus on innovation and its commitment to enhancing the nutritional value of animal feed.

6. Veterinary Pain Management Global Market Report 2023





Anticipated to achieve a 9.6% CAGR, the veterinary pain management market is projected to reach $2.76 billion by 2027, according to the report. This growth is driven by the escalating number of veterinary practitioners, which is expected to significantly contribute to the expansion of the veterinary pain management market. Veterinary practitioners, distinguished by their specialized training and expertise in specific animal species and practice areas, play a crucial role in ensuring effective pain management for animals.

7. Pet Grooming Services Global Market Report 2023





Projected to achieve a 7.2% CAGR, the pet grooming services market is poised to reach $9.83 billion by 2027. TBRC forecasts this growth to be attributed to the rise in pet expenditure, which is anticipated to be a significant driving force behind the expansion of the pet grooming services market in the coming years. As pet owners invest more in the well-being and appearance of their companions, the demand for grooming services is expected to rise.

8. Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Global Market Report 2023





In the veterinary dermatology drugs market, product innovation stands as a pivotal trend, as per TBRC’s report. Prominent players within the industry are proactively introducing novel products, like Stelfonta injectables, to maintain their market presence. This strategic move towards innovation not only enhances their competitive edge but also addresses evolving needs within the veterinary dermatology landscape.

9. Rabies Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023





According to rabies diagnostics global market report 2023, rabies diagnostics market is witnessing the ascendancy of product innovation as a significant trend. Across the pharmaceutical landscape, manufacturers are increasingly embracing innovative and efficient testing techniques within the realm of analytical chemistry. These advancements are tailored to deliver accurate and cost-effective analytical solutions. This trend underscores the industry's commitment to refining rabies diagnostics while aligning with global pharmaceutical standards.

10. Pet Diabetes Care Devices Global Market Report 2023





Projected to attain a 7.3% CAGR, the global pet diabetes care devices market is poised to achieve $3.2 billion by 2027, as per pet diabetes care devices global market report 2023. This growth is driven by the escalating expenditure on pet health, expected to significantly contribute to the expansion of the pet diabetes care device market. As pet owners invest more in ensuring the well-being of their companions, the demand for diabetes care devices for pets is anticipated to rise, fostering the market's growth.

11. Pet Travel Services Global Market Report 2023





Foreseen to achieve a 10.3% CAGR, the global pet travel services market is set to grow to $2.74 billion by 2027. According to TBRC’s report this anticipated growth is spurred by the rising trend of pet adoption, which is expected to substantially drive demand for pet travel services in the upcoming years. As more individuals’ welcome pets into their homes, the need for services catering to pet travel is projected to surge.

