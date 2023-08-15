Erectile Dysfunction Market to Surpass 4.73 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the Growing Awareness and Treatment Options

Westford USA, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the ageing population is a significant driver of the erectile dysfunction market . As men age, the likelihood of experiencing erectile dysfunction increases. Additionally, unhealthy lifestyle factors such as obesity, smoking, and sedentary habits contribute to the condition's prevalence, further propelling the market growth.

Technological advancements in the field of erectile dysfunction treatment are driving market expansion. Innovations like shockwave therapy, penile implants, and personalized treatment approaches offer more effective and minimally invasive solutions. These advancements cater to the growing demand for treatments with satisfactory results with fewer side effects, boosting the market's overall growth trajectory.

Prominent Players in The Erectile Dysfunction Market

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Bayer AG

VIVUS, Inc.

Dong-A ST Co. Ltd.

Meda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

S.K. Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Endo International plc

Futura Medical plc

Apricus Biosciences, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Coloplast Corp.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Zephyr Surgical Implants

Urologix, LLC

American Medical Systems, Inc.

Augusta Medical Systems, LLC

Pos-T-Vac Medical

Cialis Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to their Widespread Integration

Cialis stands out as a rapid-growth segment in the global erectile dysfunction market. Its extended duration of action sets it apart, appealing to consumers seeking spontaneity. With increasing adoption and patent expirations, generic versions contribute to market growth, making Cialis a pivotal player in addressing erectile dysfunction.

North America dominates the global erectile dysfunction market due to factors like a high prevalence of the condition, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness. Robust research efforts, accessibility to innovative treatments, and changing societal attitudes contribute to North America's significant share in addressing and treating erectile dysfunction.

Viagra Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Escalating Trend of Health-Conscious Snacking

Viagra dominates the global erectile dysfunction market due to its established efficacy and brand recognition. As a widely recognized oral medication, it addresses a broad consumer base. It's reliable performance and extensive market presence contribute to Viagra's prominence within the segment.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region demonstrate rapid growth in the global erectile dysfunction market. Increasing healthcare awareness, urbanization, and changing lifestyles contribute to the rise in demand for treatments. A large population base and evolving healthcare infrastructure further drive the APAC region's significant expansion in addressing erectile dysfunction.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the erectile dysfunction market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in The Erectile Dysfunction Market

In August 2022,Lupin launched an oral drug named sildenafil for erectile dysfunction in the United States.

In May 2022, Aspargo Laboratories, Inc. purchased the prescription brand Bandol from the Spanish specialty pharmaceutical company Laboratorios Rubio S.A. Bandol is used to treat patients with ED problems.

