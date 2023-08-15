Kandji Named to Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startup List 2023

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandji , the Apple device management and security platform, today announced it was named to the 2023 Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups list , published by Forbes in partnership with TrueBridge Capital Partners.



Kandji was one of only 25 startups selected from hundreds for its continued business success and innovation, helping companies manage and secure Apple devices in the enterprise and at scale.

“Being recognized as one of the 2023 Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups is a testament to the team’s dedication to keeping every Apple user secure and productive through thoughtful automation, unparalleled customer support, and a superior experience for admins and end users alike,” said Adam Pettit, founder and CEO of Kandji. “Kandji has remained steadfast in our commitment to deliver value for our customers by bringing much-needed harmony to the way IT, InfoSec, and Apple device users work today and tomorrow. We are honored to be included on this year’s list among a strong cohort of tech innovators.”

Now in its ninth year, Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups recognizes next-generation technology or tech-enabled companies most likely to achieve unicorn status based on current financial and growth metrics. In partnership with TrueBridge Capital Partners, companies are selected based on valuation, revenue, user/customer count, and employee headcount, among other factors.

Kandji was founded in 2018 and has since been on a growth trajectory that includes over $188M in total funding led by First Round Capital, Greycroft, Felicis, Tiger Global, The Spruce House Partnership, B Capital Group, Definition, Frontline Venture, and Okta Ventures. This inclusion comes on the heels of Kandji releasing its latest innovation - Endpoint Detection & Response , a purpose-built solution that detects and stops threats to the Mac ecosystem - as well as a new Okta Device Trust integration with Okta , which ensures Apple devices are compliant with access policies before allowing access to Okta-secured SaaS applications, allowing organizations to protect corporate resources.

