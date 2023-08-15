The Global Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3513.36 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03250944/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the organic substrate packaging material market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by surge in global demand for consumer and smart electronic devices, significant rise in demand for portable electronic devices, and increasing adoption of self-driving vehicles.



The organic substrate packaging material market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Consumer electronics

• Automotive

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Others



By Technology

• SO packages

• GA packages

• Flat no-leads packages

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising integration of ICS in automobiles as one of the prime reasons driving the organic substrate packaging material market growth during the next few years. Also, advancements in information and communication technology (ICT) and growing popularity of miniature electronic devices in defense and military, and aviation industries will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the organic substrate packaging material market covers the following areas:

• Organic substrate packaging material market sizing

• Organic substrate packaging material market forecast

• Organic substrate packaging material market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading organic substrate packaging material market vendors that include Amkor Technology Inc., ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., AT and S Austria Technologie and Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, Compass Technology Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fujikura Co. Ltd., Kyocera Corp., Micro Systems Technologies Management GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Niterra Co. Ltd., Resonac Holdings Corp., Rogers Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shinko Electric Industries Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., TAIYO YUDEN Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., TONG HSING Electronics Industries Ltd., TTM Technologies Inc., and Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.. Also, the organic substrate packaging material market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

