The Global Refrigerated Transportation Market is forecasted to grow by USD 34683.44 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.46% during the forecast period

The report on the refrigerated transportation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising consumption of frozen food, growing consumer awareness and preference for fresh and high-quality products, and expansion of international trade and globalization of supply chains.



The refrigerated transportation market is segmented as below:

By Mode Of Transporation

• Land

• Waterways

• Airways



By Application

• Chilled food

• Frozen food



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the electrified trailer technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the refrigerated transportation market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing awareness about food wastage and integration of telematics and IoT for real-time monitoring and remote temperature control will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the refrigerated transportation market covers the following areas:

• Refrigerated transportation market sizing

• Refrigerated transportation market forecast

• Refrigerated transportation market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading refrigerated transportation market vendors that include Allen Lund Co., Bernard KRONE Holding SE and Co. KG, Birkett Freight Solutions, Carrier Global Corp., COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Envirotainer AB, Great Dane LLC, Hapag Lloyd AG, Hyundai Motor Co., Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., LAMBERET SAS, Rinac India Ltd., Sartorius AG, Schmitz Cargobull AG, Sdiptech AB, Singamas Container Holdings Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., and Wabash National Corp.. Also, the refrigerated transportation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

