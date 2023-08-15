EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.: Invitation to the Half Year Results 2023 conference call and webcast

Date: 15 August 2023

Eurocommercial Properties N.V. will be announcing its Half Year Results 2023 on Friday 25 August 2023 with a press release publication time of 7:30 CEST.

The Company will host an audio webcast and conference call for investors and analysts starting at 10:00 AM (BST) / 11:00 AM (CEST), and we would be delighted if you could join.

To access the webcast, simply click on the URL: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/eurocommercialproperties/20230825_1/ to register. You will also have the opportunity to type in your questions during the streaming.

To access the audio call, please dial:

Netherlands: +31 (0) 20 708 5073

UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

US: +1 786 697 3501

France: +33 (0)1 70 37 71 66

Italy: +39 06 83360400

Tell the operator the password Eurocommercial

The call will also be audio webcast at: https://www.eurocommercialproperties.com/financial/presentations-webcasts

An accompanying presentation will be available to download from the Company's website at https://www.eurocommercialproperties.com/financial/presentations-webcasts shortly before the start of the call.